An invitation across the Pacific Ocean: Welcome to Colorful Yunnan

You can see harmony between man and nature through black-headed gulls’ appointment with Kunming every winter, and learn about Bai people’s culture from tie-dying technique and Brian Linden’s life in Dali. You may also explore the ancient yet modern Lijiang Dongba culture of Naxi people if you already know this city from Elsa Hart’s mystery novel Jade Dragon Mountain, and meet Shangri-La in real life, a prototype of the utopia described in James Hilton’s novel Lost Horizon.

Through the four stories, the guests had a more vivid and deep impression about the four cities along the classic northwestern Yunnan travel route.

Guests are listening attentively to the presentation at the culture and tourism promotion event

In the afternoon of September 24, Chinese and American guests gather at the studio of HTTV USA for the culture and tourism promotion event under the theme of “Colorful Yunnan and Beautiful China: A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan”.

“Any idea who the adorable girl in traditional Zang costume is in the picture?” “Bingo, sir! That’s my daughter alright. We took this shot a month ago to the day when I took her on a trip to Shangri-La.” That icebreaker got a knowing smile from everyone around.

“Awaken your taste buds with a bowl of small pot rice noodles and start your journey from the Spring City Kunming on a high-speed train. At noon, you can savor the delicious fish casserole in Dali, cruise on the Erhai Lake, and indulge in the romance of “wind, flower, snow and moon”. On the second day, you may bid farewell to the Bai people’s traditional house featuring white wall and blue tiles, and continue your journey to Lijiang. You can stroll through the alleys of Lijiang Old Town, and immerse yourself in the grandeur of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and the serenity of Blue Moon Valley. You can also experience Naxi people’s folk customs. After drinking a bowl of butter tea, you can reach the mysterious Shangri-La in less than two hours, searching for the "sun and moon in your heart”, the literal meaning of Shangri-La in Zang language.”

The guests seemed to step into the wonderland of a painting about Yunnan with the presenter. “I have never been to Yunnan before, but I really look forward to visiting it through the promotion and the tasty local snacks.”

The event drew a crowd of enthusiastic American guests, with a couple from Los Angeles leading the pack. These globetrotters, no strangers to China's urban landscapes, were all in for the Guozhuang dance (Zang people’s circle dance), diving deep into the region's intangible cultural treasures like Jiama (a religious woodcut prints on paper or pieces of clothes used for blessing) brass rubbing, and savoring local delights such as matsutake cookies and Pu-erh tea. Their excitement for a Yunnan getaway was palpable. “The girls in their dazzling ethnic attire swept us off our feet with their dance. It was a blast,” they said.

In Shangri-La, the Guozhuang dance is also called “Guozhuo,” which means a circle dance or a dance of joy. The Chinese and American guests at the event formed a long line and danced in a sea of joy, pushing the atmosphere to a climax. The rhythmic beats and lively steps of the dance captured the essence of “A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan”, resonating with every participant.

As the Guozhuang dance came to an end, many guests still felt they hadn't had enough. Ms. Qin, a Chinese-American living in the United States, said that this was the most interactive and engaging event she had attended in Los Angeles. “I’ve never been to Yunnan, but from today onwards, I really look forward to going there, especially wanting to experience the romantic charm of Dali.”

When it comes to Yunnan, people always think of Dali’s “wind, flower, snow, and moon”, Kunming’s spring-like weather all year round, and the rosy clouds, evoking people’s longing for romance. This romance is also embodied in a glass of Yunnan red wine.

At the wine tasting event, the village of Hada in Tacheng Town, Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, Diqing Zang Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, caught the attention of American guests. This village happens to be located in the large Shangri-La wine region.

Nestled in the Shangri-La Lapu River Valley, at 27°33' north latitude and an elevation ranging from 2100 to 2867 meters, you’ll find 37 natural villages cradled by the majestic snow-capped peaks and alluvial deposits that have been around for eons. In such an environment, manual planting and picking ensures that every grape receives careful care from the winegrowers and winemakers, bringing out the best of its unique natural and cultural flavors.

“Bring me a glass of Shangri-La red wine.” Ms. Nell Calloway, the granddaughter of General Claire Lee Chennault and President of Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, asked for a glass of wine when interviewed by China Daily at the event. As Chinese and American guests toasted and savored the wine, the bright golden hue seemed to reflect the colors of the sunlit golden mountains. The faint sweetness upon tasting balanced perfectly with the natural acidity, and the lingering sweet fruit aroma was reminiscent of the characters in Lost Horizon who were reluctant to leave Shangri-La.

A glass of red wine alone cannot give a full picture of Shangri-La, but with the help of one’s imagination, it can sketch out a secret realm unique to Shangri-La. Similarly, a cultural and tourism promotion event cannot fully display the most complex and colorful aspects of Yunnan. Only by embarking on an impromptu journey, coming to Yunnan in person, can one truly experience the boundless natural scenery and the bustling life.

The ideal relationship is mutual love.

“Welcome to marvelous Yunnan and experience a many-splendored life in Yunnan. The door of an open China and beautiful Yunnan is always open to you.” When the speaker wrapped up the presentation, thunderous applause echoed through the room, as if everyone was saying, “I want to go to Yunnan.”

