Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2022 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2022 on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:

                                   

14:00-15:00 CEST                                    

                                               

Main Speaker:

                                   

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO                                  

                                               

Attend the webcast:

                                   

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iacpi4x4                                                                      

                                               

Attend by phone:

                                   

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:                                   

                                               

-          United Kingdom Intl.:

                                   

+44 3333000804

 

-          United States of America:

                                   

+1 6319131422

 

-          Sweden:

                                   

+46 856642651

 

Confirmation Code:

                                   

 74421418#                                   

                                   

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until May 27, 2022.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts.

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com.

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

