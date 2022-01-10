Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2021 Earnings Call

PR Newswire Asia

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2021 on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:                                              14:00-15:00 CET
Main Speaker:                               Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast:                     https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d62d2jgq
Attend by phone:                          To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
United Kingdom Intl.:                   +44 3333000804 
United States of America:            +1 6319131422
Sweden:                                         +46 856642651 
Confirmation Code:                      90081580#

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until February 28, 2022.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com 
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q4--2021-earnings-call,c3483385

The following files are available for download: