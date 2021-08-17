Invitation to International Destination Competitiveness Forum 2021: A Hybrid MICE Event Held in Goyang City, South Korea

GOYANG CITY, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Goyang City and organized by GoyangCVB, 'International Destination Competitiveness Forum 2021' will be held at the KINTEX Grand Ballroom on August 25th and 26th with the theme of 'MICE, Reboot the City!' this year.



International Destination Competitiveness Forum 2021

International Destination Competitiveness Forum is the first international event that focuses on MICE destination within the Asia-Pacific region. It is a triple-helix event, where the city government, MICE organizers, and the MICE industry come together.

Goyang City intends to develop the forum as a leading international conference within Asia in order to establish Goyang as an Asian MICE central city. In fact, the goal is for the event to be utilized as a platform to foster MICE destinations and thus enhancing the competitiveness of the overall MICE industry.

On the 25th, the forum will be in a hybrid format offering both online and offline, and the event on the 26th will be held online as a virtual webinar. International participants are welcomed to participate online and see the live streaming event

'International Destination Competitiveness Forum 2021', which is held on the first day will start with a keynote lecture on 'Sustainability & The City' by Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a world-renowned economist and sustainable development expert from Columbia University. Subsequent lectures and panel discussions in 4 respective sessions will follow.

The second day of the event, August 26th, is scheduled for two seminars co-hosted by renown international organizations within the MICE field. Asia Destination Round Table, held in the morning, is a seminar on destination marketing, where you can see various CVB efforts on how they develop each city into a competitive MICE city. This event will be held jointly with the International Congress and Convention Association(ICCA) and will be co-hosted by Gaining Edge, a prominent MICE consulting company, along with Goyang CVB.

'GDSM Asia Pacific Forum', held from 3pm, is a seminar on sustainability, which is the hottest topic these days. The program will be an opportunity to gain insight into the meaning, practice and expected effects of sustainability concerning cities through presentations and discussions by domestic as well as foreign experts. The event is co-hosted with GDS-I: Global Destination Sustainability Index, an alliance of sustainable cities around the world.

Registration to the event is now open via the event's website(http://goyangdestinationweek.com/en/).

Related Links :

http://www.goyangcvb.com/