Invitation to the media conference of Swiss Clean Battery AG

World's first Gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland

March 23, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 6.4.22 at 10:00 (planned end 11:00)

Venue: Hotel Schweizerhof, Bahnhofplatz 7, Zurich (opposite main station)

Distributors: Media professionals in the DACH region

Switzerland as a leader in innovation and technology.

Solid-state batteries are regarded as the successor technology to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Intensive research is being carried out worldwide - and Switzerland is now the first country to go into series production with this technology.

The solid-state battery from SCB AG is extremely durable, non-combustible and 50% better in terms of environmental performance than conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Energy transition and security of supply are two sides of the same coin - in Switzerland as well as globally. Renewable energies are the key, and electricity storage is a central prerequisite for this.

With an initial production of 1.2 GWh, SCB AG will serve both the Swiss domestic market and the international market with sustainable battery storage systems from 2024.

