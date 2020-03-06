INVNT CEO, Scott Cullather Recognized as A Top Virtual Meetings and Events Innovator

New York, NY, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Cullather, the Co-Founder and CEO of INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™ has been named one of the industry’s Top 50 Virtual Meetings & Events Innovators.

An initiative from Eventex Connect, the online trade show for virtual meetings and events, this prestigious peer nominated and voted list acknowledges both the growing importance of virtual events and the innovators, change-makers and pioneers behind the shift to virtual.

It features industry leaders from agencies, brands and media outlets including Zoom, Cisco, WebEx Meetings, JoinMe and Event Industry News.

"The global pandemic made pivoting to virtual one of the hottest topics in the events industry, but the people behind these groundbreaking changes just don’t get enough recognition. We feel now is the perfect time to rectify that," says O. Ovanessian, co-founder of Eventex.



Commenting on his inclusion in the list, Cullather adds: "I am so honored! Thank you to my peers for the recognition and the Eventex team for launching this important initiative. From livestreams to social and augmented reality (AR), many of us have been incorporating virtual into our face-to-face experiences for some time, but more than ever, we must design and produce live virtual experiences that continue to combine the best of these worlds, albeit in the comfort of our audiences homes.

"Once the pandemic ends I urge you all to continue to weave virtual throughout your face-to-face events. Not only do they provide potent amplification opportunities, our most powerful audiences – millennials and Gen Zs – are innately digital beings, and they’ll expect these phygital experiences – those that combine the best of the physical and the digital – from us."

Cullather will be speaking at Eventex Connect 2020, which is taking place from June 10-11. In his session The broadcast, but not as you know it: how to maximize the phygital format for maximum engagement on June 11 at 1:00pm ET, Cullather will cover the shift to virtual, the phygital trend and more.

###



View the entire list here: https://eventex.co/connect/top-50-innovators/

View the Eventex Connect agenda here: https://eventex.co/connect/agenda/



About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT is the global live brand storytelling agency™. The company's 'challenge everything' positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo, Samsung and Subway – share their stories – live – with every audience that matters. ‘The tribe’ is INVNT's diverse, talented and creative team behind the stories and brand experiences that people just can't stop talking about. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, where INVNT’s story studio, HEVĒ and brand strategy firm, Folk Hero are also based, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

Attachments

Brea Carter INVNT +1 09176336171 bcarter@invnt.com