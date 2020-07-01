[INVNT GROUP]™ Launches In APAC With Four-Discipline Offering To Help Brands Drive Deeper Audience Connections

[INVNT GROUP]™ Launches In APAC With Four-Discipline Offering To Help Brands Drive Deeper Audience ConnectionsINVNT APAC Managing Director, Laura Roberts appointed Managing Director for [INVNT GROUP] in the regionGlobeNewswireJune 30, 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, a portfolio of disciplines that serve clients at every and any stage of the storytelling cycle, with an offering that enables organisations to weave a consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory through every interaction with their audiences, irrespective of platform.

The portfolio, poised to expand ongoing, comprises FOLK HERO, a modern brand strategy firm, HEVĒ, a branded content and digital marketing studio, INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™, and MEANING, a creative-led culture consultancy, which also launches today.

Available across the globe, it is headed up by Laura Roberts locally. She has been named Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] in APAC and remains Managing Director of INVNT APAC.

In these dual roles Roberts will continue to oversee INVNT’s rapidly growing expansion in the region, ensuring clients receive the high-quality live brand storytelling counsel and expertise INVNT is known for, while also rolling out the GROUP’s complementary services so that they are provided in addition to, or independent of, those of INVNT.

Roberts explains: "From securing globally renowned brands as clients to being named Event Team of the Year at the Campaign Asia-Pacific 2020 Event Marketing Awards, we’ve experienced some great successes since INVNT opened its doors in APAC three years ago.

"Now we’re building on this with the launch of [INVNT GROUP], a move that enables our local team to respond to clients' rapidly increasing requests for our non-live and integrated campaign expertise through the provision of compelling BrandStory solutions across every stage of the storytelling cycle."

The launch sees an additional two senior appointments in the region. INVNT's Executive Creative Director, Adam Harriden has been named Executive Creative Director for [INVNT GROUP] APAC, and Fiona Pullen is stepping up from Executive Producer to Director of Production, INVNT APAC in response to an exponential increase in demand for the agency’s services.

"I am thrilled to have Adam and Fiona, who are integral members of our APAC team, fulfil these newly formed strategic positions," says Roberts.

"Working closely with his global counterparts, Adam will oversee all creative direction for the [INVNT GROUP] portfolio in APAC, managing the output of captivating brandstories that exceed clients' expectations and those of their audiences across every platform. An inspiring leader and mentor to many, Fiona is responsible for leading INVNT’s fast-growing team of producers, ensuring the highest quality live physical and virtual output."

Commenting on the decision to launch [INVNT GROUP] both globally and in APAC, the GROUP’s President and CEO, Scott Cullather says: "Every organization we meet wants less layers, fewer gaps, less big agency red tape, and a higher caliber of consistent, integrated storytelling across every audience. So, we’re building and investing in an offering that enables forward-thinking brands everywhere to drive deeper relationships with the audiences that matter most to them, anywhere."With INVNT we’ve always partnered with global brands to express their brandstories live and authentically in region, and we will continue on this path with [INVNT GROUP], curating the best people for each project irrespective of their location, and providing clients with the opportunity to build a tailored solution where they can work with one, some or all of our disciplines as an integrated team."

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, FOLK HERO; creative-led culture consultancy, MEANING; branded content and digital marketing studio, HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com/

