[INVNT GROUP]™ Forms Global Business Development Team, Promotes Scott Kerr To Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ continues on its growth trajectory following the launch of a global business development team headed up by Scott Kerr, the former Managing Director of Business Development for INVNT, who has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer for the GROUP.

The newly formed team are dedicated to developing tailored campaign solutions for clients that incorporate one or more of the brands within the GROUP’s portfolio, which includes modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero, creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning, branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ, and INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™.



Strategically based in five countries on four continents, the employees work collaboratively to devise overarching global campaigns that are localized in-region and in-country, ensuring maximum relevance and cut through among brands’ target audiences all over the globe.



As Chief Sales Officer, Kerr leads and mentors the multi-disciplinary international team, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and tools they require to deliver on the [INVNT GROUP] proposition.



Scott Cullather, President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] said: "The GROUP has been so well received since its launch in June, we’ve experienced immense growth despite these uncertain times, securing new clients, and growing existing accounts through our expanded service offering.



"We therefore identified the need to carefully build out a global team of business development specialists who are dedicated to working together, with the wider business, and hand in hand with clients to understand their challenges and objectives, and devise campaigns that are rolled out in the markets these brands operate in, with respect to local nuances."



Kerr added: "It’s been incredibly rewarding to see our business evolve and expand with the support of the business development function during my time at INVNT. Looking ahead to 2021 and building on this base of incredible work despite a challenging year, with a team of talented, passionate and resilient professionals is nothing but inspiring.



"I’m honored to be leading the global [INVNT GROUP] business development team at a time when it’s as important as ever that our brand partners communicate with their audiences in fresh, new ways. Our team will continue to work with colleagues across all departments, business units and global regions to ensure our partners reach their creative and communication goals."

