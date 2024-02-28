INVNT® Announces Expansion of Its Australian Operations to the Sunshine Coast

From left to right: Brett Johns – Associate Creative Director INVNT, Emily Rodger – Producer INVNT, Adam Harriden – Executive Creative Director [INVNT GROUP] APAC

NOOSA, Australia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live brand storytelling and creativity is coming up North, as INVNT announces the expansion of its operations to the vibrant coast of Noosa, Australia. This strategic move marks an important milestone for INVNT as it continues to grow its presence in the APAC region, and harness the creative and strategic efforts of its Australian team beyond its Sydney office.



INVNT team members at the Noosa office include Executive Creative Director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC, Adam Harriden, Associate Creative Director Brett Johns, and Producer Emily Rodgers.

“Noosa has a unique creative energy that is driving a thriving arts and culture scene, an emerging technology sector, inspired entrepreneurship, and a strong community spirit. This move represents an exciting opportunity for us to connect with local talent, clients, and engage with the community at large,” says Adam Harriden, Group Executive Creative Director APAC at [INVNT GROUP].

“This year has already seen the growth of INVNT not only internationally with the opening of our new Dubai and Mumbai offices, but also on Australian grounds as we continue to tap into emerging markets. Noosa provides a powerful backdrop for INVNT to nurture talent, foster creativity, and cultivate meaningful connections with clients and partners. We’re so excited to connect with the community, whilst bringing our ‘Challenge Everything’ ethos up North,” says Laura Roberts, Managing Director APAC at [INVNT GROUP].

With the delivery of brand experiences for Sydney World Pride, Netflix Australia, Xero, Vivid Australia, TEDx Sydney, UNICEF, SXSW Sydney, COP28, and more, INVNT is committed to staying at the forefront of the experiential marketing industry, and will be looking to bringing its trademark live storytelling offerings, creativity, and tech-forward innovation to its new branch in Noosa.

About INVNT™

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company's ‘Challenge Everything’ positioning statement helps world class brands share their stories with audiences that matter. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Dubai, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.. For more information visit www.invntapac.com .

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a portfolio of disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations innovate and impact audiences everywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com .

