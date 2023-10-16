INVNT™ reveals its massive tech and innovation-driven line-up of speakers for SXSW Sydney® 2023

INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.
SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVNT has announced its innovation-packed line-up of disruptive trailblazers who will be sharing their ideas and expertise on “The Discovery Stage” in the Tech & Innovation Expo from 18 to 21 October at SXSW Sydney.
Centered around future-forward conversations, the Discovery Stage presented by INVNT is providing four days of emerging ideas and disruptive conversations, where attendees can go deep into the topics, trends and emerging technologies transforming the world. With topics as diverse as the culture of fandom, the future of design innovation, space, robotics, the convergence of art and AI, and many others, audiences will hear directly from the people shaping the future across all domains.
INVNT's line-up of headline speakers presenting include:
Adam Spencer - Maths Geek, Television Presenter, Comedian and Author
Alice Motion - Associate Professor & Deputy Director, Sydney Nano Institute at University of Sydney
Ashley Chang - YouTube Culture & Trends Lead, APAC at Google
Betty - Founder and CEO at Deadfellaz
Calvin Luk - Leader for Exterior Design for BMW Group Advanced Design, Project Lead Design at BMW ///M Automobile
Chris Szymczak - Innovation Manager at UNICEF
Christopher McNamara - Chief Revenue Officer at Remote
Craig Kuszny - Global Culinary Innovation Manager at v2food
Dan Brockwell - Co-Founder & Head of School at Earlywork
Danielle Johansen - Founder & CEO at Threadicated
Dr Ben Hamer - Chief Futurist, Professor, Future of Work Influencer
Dr James Petrie - CEO at Nourish Ingredients
Dr Karl Kruszelnicki - Australian Science Communicator
Dr Kitty Lo - Principal Data Scientist at Nearmap
Dr Mark Liu - Founder at Zero-Waste Fashion
Dr Michael Bewley - VP, AI & Computer Vision at Nearmap
Dr Michelle Dickinson (Nanogirl) - Nanotechnologist & Science Educator
Dr Mike Haywood - Co Founder at BlockTrust & Brandpay
Ernesto Rodríguez Vecilla - Head of Culinary Innovation at Nourish Ingredients
Felicity McVay – Presenter with Forbes, Advisor
Fiona Wang - Co-Founder at The Fluid Project
Gareth Leeding - Global Chief Strategy Officer at Livewire
Gemma O’Brien - Internationally renowned Designer and Artist
Hannon Comazzetto - CEO & Founder at AirRobe
Happy Decay - Australian Street Artist / Muralist
Hayden Cox - Founder of Haydenshapes and Inventor of FutureFlex
Hichame Assi - CEO at Envato
Ian Gardiner - Investment Partner at Jelix Ventures and Co-Founder at Innovation Bay
James Bergin - Executive General Manager - Technology Strategy & Integration at Xero
Jeanette Cheah - CEO & Co-Founder at HEX Ed
Jonathan Williams - Head of Marketing at Polestar
Jordy Kitschke - Founder at Flux
Jules Lund - Australian television presenter and founder of TRIBE
Justin Drape - CEO and Co-Founder at Exceptional ALIEN & Co-Founder at The Monkeys
Karen Ferry - Executive Creative Director, Writer and Television Personality
Karima Ben Abdelmalek - CEO / President at Happn
Karlie Noon - PhD Candidate in Astronomy and Astrophysics
Kate Marsden - Head of Global Brand Partnerships at Canva
Kerry Murphy - Co-Founder/CEO at The Fabricant
Kim Berry - Editor at Food & Drink Business
Kyle Redding - Global Partner Development at AWS (Amazon Web Services)
Leah Simmons - Creator / Founder - KAAIAA
Leanne Robers - Co-Founder & Co-CEO at She Loves Tech
Lee Constable - Science Communicator, Television Presenter and Biologist
Luella Moore - Games Festival Program Manager at SXSW Sydney
LYDS - Experimental Performance Artist
Mary Lou Ryan - Co-founder & Director of Sustainability at Bassike
Matt Hermans - Mixed Reality Creator / Founder at Electric Lens Co.
Mick Carr - Founder & CEO at Grub Lab
Miguel Maestre - Spanish-Australian Chef and Restaurateur
Neil Perry - Australian Chef, Restaurateur, Author and Television Presenter
Patrick Millington Buck - Senior Marketing Manager, Commercial Partnerships at Virgin Australia
Paul Swann - Executive Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell
Professor Genevieve Bell - Distinguished Professor & Director, School of Cybernetics
Professor Rocky Scopelliti - World-Renowned Futurologist
Rachael Williams - Head of Personal Systems at HP Australia and New Zealand
Rajiv Parikh - President at TooFar Media
Renece Brewster - CEO and Co-founder at Visual Domain, Co MD at Girls In Tech Australia
Richy Penny - Master Networker, DJ & Entrepreneur
Roger Chandler - Vice President and General Manager Enthusiast PC and Workstation
Segment at Intel Corporation
Rosanna Iacono - CEO & Advisor at The Growth Activists, Independent Chair at Seamless
Rowena Westphalen - SVP Solution and Customer Advisory at Salesforce
Sarah Moran - Founder and CEO at Girl Geek Academy
Scott Cleaver - Chief Innovation Officer at No Standing
Scott Cullather - President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] and CEO, INVNT.ATOM
Tahlia Phillips - General Manager at Concrete Playground
Tim York - CEO at v2food
Tom Nash - Keynote Speaker, DJ and Quadruple Amputee
Veronica Mason - High-Performance Coach, Technology Lawyer
Wade Kingsley - Founding Partner at Adroitly
Plus special appearances & experiential moments from the members of INVNT team
“The Discovery Stage is going to be a standout stage for SXSW Sydney, and as leaders in the innovation and technology space - we’re grateful that the team has trusted INVNT with the curation of the stage. We’ve got a line-up of thought-leaders, innovators, and creators from some of the world’s most impactful brands. Adopting our mantra of “Challenge Everything”, we’re going to be challenging conventions and driving forward conversations and stories set to disrupt, and inspire the future of creativity. We’ve developed our programming to ignite ideas and drive provocative conversations for entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, tech and innovation enthusiasts,” says Laura Roberts, Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC.
The Discovery Stage will be held at the SXSW Sydney Tech and Innovation Expo of the International Convention Center (ICC) Sydney, from October 18-21, with the wider SXSW Sydney Event running from October 15-22. Venue will be subject to capacity. More information available at www.sxswsydney.com.
Programmed in collaboration with the company’s APAC operations is INVNT.ATOM™, the digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™, who have provided its Web3 and tech-backed expertise to support the curation of the lineup.
