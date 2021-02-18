Invoice2go Brings On CFO Sean Deorsey To Support Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invoice2go , which helps small business owners and the self-employed run and grow their business, today announced the appointment of Sean Deorsey as Chief Financial Officer.



Deorsey joins the company after serving as the CFO of Optimizely, where he worked closely with executive teams to shift the company’s infrastructure from an SMB to enterprise-focused organization. He brings experience from previous financial leadership positions at high growth companies, where he has provided guidance through acquisitions and initial public offerings. Additionally, Deorsey has founded his own business in the past, and is familiar with the administrative challenges that entrepreneurs face on a daily basis, which Invoice2go aims to alleviate and streamline.

“Invoice2go has been helping freelancers and small business owners thrive for years, and with more people than ever starting their own businesses and seeking tools to manage the administrative aspects, the platform is poised for exponential growth,” said Sean Deorsey, Invoice2go’s new CFO. “I’m very excited to join the team and continue empowering more people around the world to start and run their own business.”

For Invoice2go, Deorsey will oversee the company’s financial priorities and planning alongside corporate development, market expansion, user growth, and more. As CFO, he will report directly to Invoice2go CEO, Mark Lenhard.

"We’re thrilled to have Sean on board - between his passion for the small business journey and strong results for private and publicly held companies like Optimizely, IGN, and Ubiquiti, he’s the perfect choice to lead the team responsible for driving our financial strategy," said Invoice2go CEO, Mark Lenhard.

About Invoice2go

Invoice2go is a technology company that empowers freelancers and small businesses with straightforward tools that simplify their day-to-day workflow. Our software enables users to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, maintain financial wellness, build their brand, and much more. Backed by Accel, Ribbit Capital, and OCV, Invoice2go is used by more than 200,000+ freelancers and small business owners in 160+ countries who send $24+ billion in invoices every year. To create a free account, go to https://invoice.2go.com, or download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Press Contacts

Mike Dorsey

Praytell

invoice2go@praytellagency.com