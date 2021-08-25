Invoice2go Partners With Gusto & Bench; Adds Payroll, Employee Benefits, and Seamless Bookkeeping

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invoice2go , a one-stop-shop solution for small business owners and freelancers, announced today that its users can now access Gusto’s payroll and employee benefit features and Bench’s online bookkeeping service. Both are available through the Invoice2go Integrated Apps hub.



Gusto offers an integrated platform that automates HR, payroll, and benefits, and is trusted by more than 200,000 companies worldwide. Bench is America’s largest professional bookkeeping service for small businesses, making it easy to connect financial data, stay on top of monthly bookkeeping, and file taxes at the end of the year.

The common thread in these new partners is simplicity and productivity for small business owners, for whom time can be the most valuable commodity. As businesses begin to grow their employee and contractor base, having access to Gusto’s HR tools and services and Bench’s bookkeeping platform will save administrative time and energy so small business owners can focus on their passion and still take care of their teams and finances.

“As small business owners bounce back from the hardships of this past year, taking care of employees is going to be essential, now more than ever, to the health and success of a business,” said Mark Lenhard, CEO of Invoice2go. “Partnering with industry leaders like Gusto and Bench helps us to continually expand our offering to meet even more of our users’ business needs and better support their entrepreneurial endeavors.”

Through this partnership, Invoice2go users can seamlessly set up an account with both Gusto and Bench directly through the Invoice2go Integrated Apps hub, with users offered a 30% discount for their first three months of Bench’s service and first month free for Gusto’s service. While in Gusto, whether setting up benefit deductions, creating payroll cycles and reporting, or calculating payroll taxes, users can quickly jump between tasks via a single customizable and intuitive platform. With Bench and their expert human bookkeeping teams, users get easy bookkeeping and tax filing. Invoice2go users can get started at https://bench.co/partner/invoice2go/ , receiving 30% off their first three months following a free trial.

“We were inspired by Invoice2go’s commitment to helping small businesses succeed and are excited to provide small business owners and employees the peace of mind they need to do their best work,” said Somrat Niyogi, Head of Partnerships at Gusto. “By joining forces with Invoice2go, we can help small businesses scale successfully and thoughtfully manage their hardworking teams.”

“With Invoice2go, we see a partner aligned with our mission to make a profound difference in the lives of small business owners,” said Ian Crosby, Bench’s CEO. “Invoice2go and Bench present a unique combination of services enabling entrepreneurs to effectively run and grow their businesses, and ultimately thrive.”

This new integration builds upon Invoice2go’s recent feature expansion, giving its users access to more resources to make their lives simpler through a comprehensive platform. Gusto and Invoice2go recently announced plans to build an embedded payroll experience through Gusto Embedded Payroll , with more details to be announced later this year.

About Invoice2go

Invoice2go is a technology company that empowers freelancers and small businesses with straightforward tools that simplify their day-to-day workflow. Our software enables users to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, maintain financial wellness, build their brand, and much more. Backed by Accel, Ribbit Capital, and OCV, Invoice2go is used by more than 225,000+ freelancers and small business owners in 160+ countries who send $25+ billion in invoices every year. To create a free account, go to https://invoice.2go.com, or download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves more than 200,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

About Bench

Bench is America’s largest online bookkeeping service. The company supports entrepreneurs by making small business finances simple, effortless, and affordable. By pairing intuitive software with human support, Bench gives small businesses easy access to quality financial insights. Bench was co-founded by Forbes 30 under 30 winner Ian Crosby and has raised over $100 million in funding to date. They serve over 11,000 small business owners and employ 650 people at their headquarters in Vancouver and remotely nationwide. Follow @benchaccounting or visit https://bench.co/ to learn more.

