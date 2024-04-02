INVT E-mobility Announces Its Foray into the U.S. EV Charging Market with the Launch of Its EVC16 AC Elite Home Series on Amazon

—

INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (INVT E-mobility), a pioneer in the electric vehicle technology sector, is thrilled to unveil its inaugural AC charger, the EVC16 AC Elite Home Series 32-48A. This innovative product is now available for purchase on Amazon, marking a significant milestone for INVT E-mobility to strategically navigate its entry into the burgeoning U.S. electric vehicle (EV) charging market.

The Story Behind INVT E-mobility

Rooted in a mission to "Provide Excellent Products and Services, Empower Customers More Competitive", Shenzhen INVT Electric Co., Ltd(INVT) has carved a niche in the fields of industrial automation and energy power since its inception in 2002. It completed an IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange A-share in 2010 under the stock code "002334". With a steadfast focus on pioneering advancements in industrial automation and energy power, INVT has expanded to encompass 15 subsidiaries with over 4,500 employees. In 2014, INVT broadened its portfolio to include electric vehicle technologies, establishing INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (INVT E-mobility).

After a decade marked by unwavering professionalism and dedication, INVT E-mobility has gained recognition within the industry and forged partnerships with top-tier automotive brands, including Caterpillar, Citroën, Tata Group, Nissan, Peugeot, Dongfeng, Geely Auto, JAC Motors, etc. The company actively broadens its international footprint by providing solutions on EV motor controllers, on-board power systems, and EV chargers, propelling the future of eco-friendly sustainable transportation.

Advancing into the U.S. EV Charging Market

INVT E-mobility offers an extensive portfolio of AC and DC charging solutions, with capacities ranging from 7 kW to 480 kW. These solutions are meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of customers across multiple applications. In addition, the company is excited to announce the global launch of the EVC16 AC Elite Home Series, a product engineered for home use. Now the models of 40-48A are available for purchase on Amazon.

"We are thrilled to introduce the EVC16 AC Elite Home Series to the American market," said Mr. Zhang, CEO of INVT E-mobility. "This product reflects our commitment to safety, efficiency, and user-friendliness. We are confident in its potential to revolutionize the EV charging experience, especially in home charging."

Key Features of the INVT E-mobility's EVC16 AC Elite Home Series

Compact and User-Friendly Design

The EVC16 AC Elite Home Series boasts a compact and streamlined design, making it ideal for home installation. A unique green light ring at its top not only enhances the interaction between users and the product but also improves visibility for convenient use at night.

Adjustable Amperage for Swift Charging

The Level 2 EV charger features an adjustable amperage of up to 48A, offering a rapid charging experience that increases 36 miles of range per charge hour—nine times faster than a conventional Level 1 charger. Users have the flexibility to customize the charging rate from 6A to 48A to accommodate different electricity billing periods.

Easy to Install—Anywhere, Anytime

The EVC16 AC Elite Home Series offers both hardwired and plug-and-charge options, allowing for effortless installation and plugging into existing NEMA 14-50R/NEMA 6-50R outlets, often completed in as little as 5 minutes. The easy setup significantly lowers installation costs. Moreover, its sturdy NEMA Type 4 enclosure ensures durability against all weather conditions, rendering the charger ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Smart App Control for Optimal Convenience

Users can bind the EVC16 AC Elite Home Series to the INVT Charge app to monitor, remotely control, and manage their charging sessions with ease. The app also allows users to set charging currents & rates based on usage time and schedule charging during the grid's off-peak hours. Furthermore, the app offers an optional Demand Load Balancing (DLB) function to optimize home energy consumption and save on electricity bills. It supports network connection via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, enabling over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates.

Compatible with 99.9% of EVs and PHEVs

This state-of-the-art charger comes with a 24-foot (SAE J1772-compliant) charging cable, is compatible with an extensive range of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), offering an unparalleled coverage of up to 99.9% of brands.

Now Available on Amazon

Don't miss out on this convenient EVC16 AC Elite Home Series:

Shop now on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKN21GYZ

About INVT E-mobility:

Established in 2014, INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (INVT E-mobility), a subsidiary of Shenzhen INVT Electric Co., Ltd. (SZ002334), is a nationally recognized high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research, development, production, and sales of EV motor controllers, on-board power systems, and EV chargers for eco-friendly and sustainable transportation. Striving to be a globally leading and esteemed provider of e-mobility solutions, INVT E-mobility consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation, delivering exceptional value to customers around the world.

Media Contact: Cheney Green

Email: invt-emobility@invt.com.cn

Contact Info:

Name: Cheney Green

Email: Send Email

Organization: INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

Website: https://www.invt-ev.com/



Release ID: 89125901

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.