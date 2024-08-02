IoT-Enabled Remote Bar Management & Beverage Control Systems: Solutions Update

Provargo - a Danish company specializing in SMART dispensing and control systems for the hospitality sector - announces updates to its bar management and beverage control solutions.

The updates add data-tracking and analytics features to help bars, restaurants, and other food and beverage service outlets optimize cash flow and reduce wastage. Provargo's technology is used by businesses across the globe to streamline their hospitality operations with a complete overview of inventory, performance, and consumption.

More details can be found at https://provargo.com

The company's technology comprises several systems to assist bar managers including DigiRack for wall-racked optics, DigiFlow for the control of draft pouring and cellar management, and DigiPour for spirits and wine. Interested parties can book a demonstration at the Provargo showroom in Korskildelund, Denmark - either in-person or remotely.

DigiRack features an eye-catching Danish design which allows bartenders to adjust the brightness and colour of the optics while an integrated display highlights product information. Dispensing and bottle shift is monitored and controlled via a cloud-based interface. The product is designed to improve and increase the accuracy and speed of bar service.

DigiFlow gives real-time keg information at bar level or via smartphone, detailing everything from temperature, the age of keg contents (including expiry dates), stock levels, and cleaning schedule updates. This allows bartenders and management to anticipate and optimise keg changes without leaving the bar area or keeping customers waiting. A portioning feature allows up to four fixed sizes on each tap.

For hand-held pouring of liquor and wine, DigiPour uses IoT technology to record every pour, preventing theft or over-pouring by bar staff. As with Provargo's other tools, all data is immediately available via the app.

For energy-conscious bar managers and owners, Provargo's advanced Enersave system offers up to 50% reductions in beer cooling costs. This IoT solution remotely manages coolers to optimise performance and save money. The provided SMART box takes control of the cooling systems, helping businesses reduce energy costs during quieter periods of the working day or when a bar is closed. Enersave data can be accessed from anywhere with users given updates and kept abreast of cooling issues.

"Our systems provide real-time consumption data from multiple locations and make them available on a single platform. They have been installed in over 200 venues worldwide," a company spokesperson said. "What we offer is high-quality, stylish Danish design that can be adapted to any type of establishment—bars, clubs, restaurants—you name it."

