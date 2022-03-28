IOVTEC Obtains ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 Management System Certification from TÜV Rheinland

TAIPEI, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet industry demand and boost its international competitiveness in the fast-growing offshore wind power industry, IOVTEC Co., Ltd (IOVTEC) recently completed ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 management system certification through TÜV Rheinland. By laying the groundwork for improvements to quality of service and labor safety and health management, the certifications will lead to enhanced talent development and maritime engineering capabilities.

IOVTEC is a Taiwan-based surveying company established in 2013. In 2018, IOVTEC entered into a joint venture with CWind from the UK to set up CWind Taiwan. IOVTEC then partnered with other organizations to set up Taiwan International Windpower Training Corporation (TIWTC) for the cultivation of domestic offshore wind talents in Taiwan. In 2020, IOVTEC also established a joint venture, Fugro IOVTEC, with a Dutch Geotechnical specialist, Fugro. In the same year, to inject new vitality into the original brand, IOVTEC established a new brand to create a localized offshore wind integration service group image, which is, International Ocean Group (IOG). Services provided by IOG include maritime survey, operation & maintenance, marine geotechnics, offshore wind vessel charter and talents cultivation. IOG boasts experienced survey teams, sophisticated equipment and specialized offshore wind fleet. It has accumulated extensive real-world experience with offshore wind farms in Taiwan, and is working actively to realize the dream of green energy localization.

ISO 9001 quality management system certification indicates that an enterprise has standardized the quality management of its products or services to reduce business risk to the organization; at the same time, ISO 45001 certification helps all organizations ensure a safe workplace for their employees through improved occupational safety & health performance. In the past, most applications for ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certification came from the traditional manufacturing sector. Applications for ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 management system certification from service providers such as IOVTEC have been rarely encountered, even by TÜV Rheinland auditors.

Ryan Hsiang, manager of Systems Division at TÜV Rheinland, says that in addition to the usual inspection of the control processes, in this particular case auditors also had to evaluate the risks of the operational environment using a mix of service and manufacturing industry requirements while taking maritime climate and green energy policy into account. The exacting requirements of offshore wind farms for risk management in maritime engineering meant that the document reviews and understanding of the nature of risks involved all posed a great challenge. The weather at sea can be very variable, and this operating environment not only poses a potential danger to workers but also increases the frequency of rescue operations. Design and planning for labor safety should therefore strive to minimize safety concerns and risk incidence.

TÜV Rheinland has nearly 150 years of international inspection, testing and certification experience. First established in Taiwan 35 years ago, it is a GWO certification body and has played an active role in the cultivation of offshore wind power expertise in Taiwan over the past few years. In 2021, TÜV Rheinland was recognized by the "Ministry of Labor" for its contributions to the promotion of enterprise occupational safety and health systems. In the Taiwan offshore wind power industry, TÜV Rheinland already provides EN 1090 certification, ISO 3834 certification, NDT training and examination, and welding examination services to many key local infrastructure manufacturers. TÜV Rheinland hopes that its contributions to national energy transformation and industry diversification will lead to more advanced technologies, environmental sustainability, and personnel safety.