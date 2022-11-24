KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With sustainability deeply rooted at their core, IPC Shopping Centre is stepping up their green approach through its twice-recycling concept to their Christmas decorations. Through new creative and innovative efforts and ongoing commitment to minimize landfill wastes, the festive decorations and structures are made of sustainable materials such as recycled paper and compressed wood boards through the narrative of "Ӓndra's Enchanting Garden" which will seamlessly transform from winter to spring. The focus of these sustainable decorations is to reuse and recycle, while at the same time inspiring shoppers that festive celebrations can be sustainable and fun, without compromise.



IPC Celebrates a Magical Winter Christmas with “Ӓndra’s Enchanting Garden” Which Will Seamlessly Transform to Spring

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said, "This year IPC has championed and celebrated many sustainable milestones and we are looking to continue this momentum for the long-term. We also pushed our boundaries and creativity to ensure that we came up with new and innovative ways to ensure our festive celebration was not only fun, but sustainable at the same time. We call this concept twice-recycling where we want to minimize wastage while celebrating the festivities with our shoppers. We hope to set a benchmark in the local retail industry to encourage others in embracing an environmental conscious mindset as sustainability is our shared responsibility."

This Christmas season, shoppers will receive a RM10 Christmas e-voucher with a minimum spend of RM200 and a special eco-friendly biodegradable Swedish happi.kloth with a minimum spend of RM600. IPC Tack Club members will enjoy the same promotional offers at a lower shopping value of RM500. There are also many Christmas promotions by tenants with year-end deals for shoppers to shop till they drop with friends and family.

Shoppers will also be entertained with fun and exciting activities such as free weekend sustainable arts and crafts children's workshops for Små Club members, festive Christmas performances with carollers to lift the mood as well as kid's favourite mascots - Tomte, Swedish Maidens and Små Club Buddies who will be making their rounds for a meet and greet. There will also be a Christmas Bazaar held at the concourse where shoppers will be spoilt for choice with a variety of gifts and great deals.

In efforts to further enhance its loyalty programme and elevate shopping experiences, shoppers and Tack Club members can convert their spending into Tack Points and exchange these points for a wide variety of rewards on the IPC mobile application. To enjoy this, simply download the IPC mobile application, sign up as a Tack Club member for free and earn points for all spending done at IPC. Year-end shopping will be even more rewarding for the whole month of December as shoppers get to redeem double Tack Points for every purchase and exclusive e-vouchers on the IPC mobile application.

Using data to create personalised experiences, another enhancement made to the IPC mobile app is the addition of personalised avatars. Tack Club members can now personalise their profile based on their category of interest such as cooking, beauty, children, pets and many more. These interests are then picked up by the system and shoppers will receive customized notifications on promotions and events based on their selected interest.

IPC Shopping Centre's 19th Anniversary

To further add on to the celebrations, IPC Shopping Centre is also celebrating its 19th Anniversary this 17th and 18th December where they are giving away a specially designed cutlery holder set for free to IPC Tack Club members throughout the two days.

Riding on the football wave, IPC is also hosting its very own football challenge called "Dare to Goal" which is open to all Tack Club and little Små Club members (aged 6 to 12 years old) to participate on 17th and 18th December. Divided into three different sections, participants can put their skills to the test at the balance, accuracy, and agility stations where they stand a chance to win IPC Goodie Bags, cutlery holder set, and up to 400 Tack Points.