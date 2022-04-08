Enjoy Ramadan and Raya celebrations with loved ones at IPC's Jumpaverse

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the upcoming Raya celebration around the corner, IPC Shopping Centre (IPC) celebrates Ramadan and Hari Raya with their "Jumpaverse" campaign from now till 15th May where shoppers will enjoy special promotions and great rewards when they visit and shop at IPC Shopping Centre.



IPC encourages shoppers to step out of the metaverse and into the ‘Jumpaverse’ for this year’s Raya Celebrations

The pandemic has led many to live their lives online, in the digital metaverse where they work, engage, and interact with friends and family. This upcoming Raya celebrations, IPC wants to encourage people to step out from the metaverse into the real world through its "Jumpaverse" campaign for richer real-world interactions where they can meet up and mingle in their home away from home, at IPC Shopping Centre.

In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, IPC has transformed their outdoor al-fresco area where Muslim diners can berbuka puasa with their friends and family while also enjoying 20% off pick-up orders from Foodpanda, whereas Pandapro members enjoy an additional 5% off. Diners can also do their part for the environment by segregating their food waste and packaging into the allocated bins.The outdoor dining area is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM600 in three receipts will receive a Jumpaverse cutlery holder set while those who spend a minimum of RM200 in two receipts will receive RM10 Jumpaverse E-vouchers. There are also Raya Packets redemption for shoppers who spend a minimum of RM150 in two receipts. Furthermore, there are additional benefits for IPC Tack Club members who will enjoy the same promotional offers at a lower shopping value.

"Raya celebrations in the past have been celebrated differently due to the pandemic but as we return to normalcy, IPC wants to provide our Muslim shoppers with a platform, a location for them to come together this Ramadan and Raya and to celebrate togetherness over a meal, an outing or even preparation shopping. IPC wants to continue being their home away from home where they can have comfort and peace of mind to celebrate the festivities while being rewarded," said Mark Tan, Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre.

During the Jumpaverse campaign, shoppers will be entertained with fun and exciting activities such as free weekend arts and craft children's workshops, cultural music and dance performances and kid's favourite mascots, Små Club Buddies who will be making their rounds. Shoppers can also participate in a social media redemption by taking a selfie at any of the Raya theme décor around IPC Shopping Centre and uploading it on their Instagram Stories. Participants need to only tag @IPCShoppingCentre and include the hashtag #Jumpaverse to redeem complimentary IPC recycle tote bags at the i-Counter on Level G.

Ensuring that shoppers have peace of mind, IPC has increased its sanitisation efforts and is committed to a high standard of hygiene, contact tracing, and social distancing protocols according to the latest government directives to curb the spread of the virus to ensure the safety of all shoppers, tenants, and the community. IPC Shopping Centre has also introduced new upgrades to the facilities for shopper convenience and ease.

For more information about IPC Shopping Centre's "Jumpaverse" campaign, visit www.ipc.com.my/jumpaverse and follow IPC on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.