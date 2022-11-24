IPC Shopping Centre Celebrates Its 19th Year Anniversary with Key Milestones and Welcomes the Festive Season with A Sustainability-Driven Christmas Installation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly established in December 2003, today, IPC Shopping Centre celebrates its 19th anniversary as Malaysia's first shopping centre anchored by IKEA. The go-to community shopping centre welcomed a total of 10 million visitors last year and continues to champion many sustainable efforts in-mall. To celebrate this milestone, IPC had prepared an exciting line-up of holiday rewards, giveaways, and festive activations for shoppers from today until 26 December.



IPC Shopping Centre Celebrates Its 19th Year Anniversary with Key Milestones

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said, "It is amazing to think that IPC has been around for 19 years as we continue to enrich the community and our shoppers. We are continuously looking for new ways to innovate and enhance our offerings to ensure our shoppers receive the very best from us. Through new enhancements to our loyalty programme to creative twi-cycling concepts, we want to set an inspirational example to our shoppers than sustainability can be fun without compromise. This 19th anniversary, we have special giveaways and enhancements for our shoppers and Tack Club Members as a show of our gratitude for their continuous support over the years."

IPC's Key Milestones in 2022

This year, IPC celebrated many key milestones and achievements. Below is a list of highlights from 2022:

Launch of Tråffas Work Pods

Launched in October, IPC' Träffas Work Pods is the first of its kind private work pods in Malaysia, fully furnished for rent by the hour or day with five cosy work pods to create unique spaces for visitors to use for individual work or group discussions and meetings. The Träffas Work Pods feature a sleek, clean, and Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic that caters to the shift to hybrid-working models, flexibility and convenience. Usage of the IPC Träffas Work Pods can be booked via the IPC mobile app or the website Soulmates.my from as low as RM20 per hour.

Reopening and upgrade of its Recycle and Buy Back Centre (RBBC)

In July, IPC launches its revamped and upgraded Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) with new enhancements and user-friendly features, elevating consumer's recycling journey to a seamless and digitalized experience. The new RBBC features a vibrant Scandinavian aesthetic that showcases its many different waste categories based on colours of the rainbow with a sleek and clean digital new look. Moreover, the new RBBC now accepts non-recyclable waste categories such as light tube and bulbs, medicine, glass, battery, electronic waste and food waste in an effort to reduce waste disposal from piling into landfills. Hazardous waste such as glass, battery and electronics are handled professionally and disposed safely to prevent environmental pollution caused by toxins and to ensure the recyclable parts are properly repurposed for future reuse.

Upgrading of facilities

IPC has made expansion and refurbishments to its facilities for better shopping experience. A brand-new escalator has been installed at prime traffic areas at LG1 and Level G to improve navigation and traffic flow, allowing more entry points. Refurbishments were done to the family rooms with added lighting, Armstrong's Medintone anti-bacterial flooring, and added purifying air ventilation systems. The nursing rooms were also upgraded and equipped with locks for added privacy and comfort and integrated play area for toddlers.

A new "Playland" with a variety of play equipment including slides, tunnels, and small-climbing areas that are set up like a mini obstacle course for children to explore while having fun. The current "Funland" was revamped with new and exciting dinosaur-themed playsets and interactive panels for younger children to explore and have hours of fun.

Enhancement of renewable energy

IPC has many green strategies in place to ensure and promote a healthier, greener, and sustainable living. Some of the many initiatives include using renewable energy technology with the installation of 2,370 solar panels on the rooftop and rainwater harvesting that is filtered and used to flush toilets and for landscaping purposes. The shopping centre also has waste segregation that has successfully reduced 50% of general waste, this is also done in partnership with all food and beverage tenants in the shopping centre for food waste and recyclables. IPC also works together with IKEA and Kloth Cares for textile recycling.

This year, IPC organized its pilot programme called the 'Green Tenant' award where tenants' recyclables and landfill waste are calculated and tracked. This programme runs from January till December 2022 with objectives to drive tenants' waste recycling practices and reduce landfill waste, as part of their green ambition in achieving zero landfill waste.

Awards and Accolades

IPC is the Gold Winner of EdgeProp Malaysia's Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards 2022 for 10 Years & Above Retail under the Non-Strata Category. IPC was also recognised as the first shopping centre in Ikano Centres to achieve the Malaysian Green Building Index (GBI) rating and ranked #1 for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified Shopping Centre in Malaysia.

Enchantments to Tack Club Loyalty Programme

In efforts to further enhance its loyalty programme, Tack Club members can now convert their spending into Tack Points and exchange these points for a wide variety of rewards. Year-end shopping will be even more rewarding for the whole month of December as shoppers get to redeem double Tack Points for every purchase and exclusive e-vouchers on the IPC mobile application.

Using data to create personalised experiences, another enhancement made to the IPC mobile app is the addition of personalised avatars. Tack Club members can now personalise their profile based on their category of interest such as cooking, beauty, children, pets and many more. These interests are then picked up by the system and shoppers will receive customized notifications on promotions and events based on their selected interests. Their selected interest will also be visible through icons that can added on to customize their avatar appearance.