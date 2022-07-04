KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Shopping Centre celebrates its Swedish roots by hosting the famous Midsummer festival with an array of activities for shoppers to re-discover the magic of play and fun with loved ones. From now until 31stJuly 2022, shoppers can visit the family-oriented shopping centre to experience the Swedish fun-filled festival first-hand and win exclusive merchandises through accumulated purchases.



IPC Shopping Centre Celebrates Swedish Midsummer with Children’s PLÅYSOMMAR and Green Campaign

Throughout the festival, shoppers can look forward to Instagrammable Swedish midsummer decorations including the iconic 10-foot maypole display as well as a Swedish inspired playground for their kids and parents to enjoy. On weekends, children can take part in free Kid Arts & Craft workshops and interact with the fun Små Club Buddy mascot accompanied by a Swedish Maiden who will be handing out goodies.

"Bringing joy and creating memories has always been at the heart of IPC. We want to leverage on our Swedish roots and give Malaysians the opportunity to enjoy the Swedish midsummer festival, further showcasing a Swedish cross-cultural experience without the need to travel," said Mark Tan, Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre. "The PLÅYSOMMAR concept is a culmination of words from 'Play' and 'Summer' which can also be fluidly translated into our local lingo of 'Play Sama-Sama' with your loved ones."

Exclusive merchandise for shoppers during PLÅYSOMMAR campaign includes:

Redeem one (1) 30-inch Golf Umbrella with Torchlight with a minimum spend of RM600 in three (3) receipts ( RM500 spend for Tack Club members)

in three (3) receipts ( spend for Tack Club members) Redeem RM10 worth PLÅYSOMMAR e-vouchers with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts

IPC 2022 Green Campaign – Smarter, Greener, Together

In conjunction with its Midsummer Celebrations, IPC Shopping Centre is also running a recycling green campaign where they are offering double the rewards for paper, plastic, and aluminium waste in their annual Green Campaign – "Smarter, Greener, Together". From 1 July to 4 September 2022, in collaboration with Nestle and Tumboh, shoppers who drop-off the following weight of recyclables will be entitled to receive the following rewards from the i-Counter located on the ground floor:

Min 6kg of recyclables Tack points, two RM5 e-vouchers and hand sanitiser from Tumboh* Min 10kg of recyclables Tack points, two RM5 e-vouchers, hand sanitiser from Tumboh and IPC Macaron Bowl Set* Drink carton recyclables Top 50 recyclers with the most used drink cartons will receive 1 Milo UHT 125ml cluster and a limited-edition Milo Touch 'n Go card

*Rewards only applicable for accumulation of each category: plastic, aluminium and paper

As part of IPC's efforts to cultivate the younger generations to embrace sustainability, they will recognise and reward Små Club members (IPC Shopping Centre's loyalty junior programme membership) with an exclusive DIY art kit and stickers for their green efforts at home. To participate, parents need to post a photo on their Facebook or Instagram accounts using the hashtag #IPCSmarterGreen featuring their little environmentalists in action for reward redemption at the i-Counter on Level G.

"IPC Shopping Centre is so much more than a shopping destination; we want to encourage our communities to recycle and be a hub for sustainable waste disposal. Our RBBC is widely recognized within the market and soon we will announce our new and revamped RBBC as part of our efforts to champion sustainability. We hope to encourage shoppers and neighbouring communities to use the RBBC and do their part in recycling and to make sustainable choices to save the environment." Tan added.

To further strengthen its green partnership, IPC is also collaborating with Nestle CAREton where recycled used drink cartons will be used to produce sustainable materials to build 'green' roof tiles and panel boards for those in need. More information regarding the program and how shoppers can contribute to this initiative will be made available on IPC's social media pages soon.

For more information, visit www.ipc.com.my/playsommar on IPC Shopping Centre's 'PLÅYSOMMAR' campaign and www.ipc.com.my/smartergreen on the 'Smarter, Greener, Together' campaign.