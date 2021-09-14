IPC Shopping Centre Unites Communities to Support Communities by Sharing Citer-Citer IPC and Bringing Happiness to Homes

The shopping centre preserves communal spirit by integrating efforts to support tenants and helping families in need

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the national day celebrations, IPC Shopping Centre unites the community to support families impacted by the pandemic through the Happiness to Homes campaign. In partnership with HOPE Worldwide Malaysia, this crowdfunding initiative encourages a collaborative spirit among tenants and the community to provide groceries, home essentials, and school supplies to 150 B40 families within the Klang Valley. To further spread the cheer, IPC Shopping Centre will also be celebrating its tenants and shoppers through the Citer-Citer IPC (Stories of IPC) initiative with exclusive sales and resilient tales of retailers in the Centre.



IPC Shopping Centre celebrates the stories of its retailers with the Citer-Citer IPC campaign

Staying true to its communal spirit, IPC Shopping Centre joins hands with its tenants, Ben's Independent Grocers, Harvey Norman, AEON Wellness, and Popular Bookstore to put together seven varieties of home essential kits which include:

Food package for families of 2 to 5 at RM63.05 Food package for families of 6 and above at RM111.65 Philips 1.5L electric kettle at RM110.00 Khind gas stove at RM70.00 Khind 1.8L rice cooker at RM100.00 Rechargeable & portable disinfectant spray machine with 1 liter of disinfect solution at RM159.00 School supplies package for 1 student at RM100.00

Members of the public can make their contribution to the cause by selecting their desired help package listed on the Happiness to Homes microsite. All proceeds will be channelled directly to HOPE Worldwide Malaysia and is eligible for tax exemption. All items will be purchased from participating tenants at a special rate and distributed directly to the selected families.

Mark Tan, Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre said, "This year's National Day themed 'Malaysia Prihatin' celebrates the true Malaysian Spirit. It honours all who have come together to help those who are confronted by the hardships of the pandemic, be it individuals, families, or even businesses. At IPC, we stand together with our fellow Malaysians in supporting those around us. The past year has not been the kindest to our tenants as many had to cease physical operations due to government orders. However, each of them continue to strive in adversity and even placed the community above themselves. Their embodiment of the Malaysian Spirit inspired us to introduce Citer-Citer IPC to share the stories of our tenants as Malaysian businesses for the Malaysian community. We hope that these stories that will be featured on our digital channels will speak to audiences on a personal level and drive them to support these businesses."

"To make an impact is a community effort. As we continue to serve our tenants and shoppers, we hope to create meaningful memories together by reaching out to the wider community in the Klang Valley. Through the Happiness to Homes campaign, we are to bring a glimpse of hope to the homes of those in need," he added.

To further celebrate the collaborative spirit, IPC is also extending the happiness to tenants and shoppers through the Citer-Citer IPC Sales, rewarding shoppers with a RM10 Merdeka E-Voucher for every RM200 spent within any 2 receipts from now up till 3rdOctober 2021. More information on the offerings can be found at https://ipc.com.my/citer-citer.

IPC Shopping Centre's Happiness to Homes campaign will also be running from 16th September until 3rdOctober 2021. Find out more and contribute at https://ipchappinesstohomes.com * .

*Happiness to Homes microsite will be made available to the public from 16 September 2021 onwards

