IPC Shopping Centre Ushers the Lunar New Year with an "Ox-mented" Reality Twist

The shopping centre creates alternative consumer experience through delivery services and augmented reality home workout

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Shopping Centre is pleased to kick-off the 'Niu Niu New Year' celebration by serving the community in the 'phygital' space once more. From now until 21stFebruary 2021, shoppers can browse through exclusive deals on IPC's Instagram and Facebook page and enjoy exclusive discounts as they make their purchases through delivery partners such as GoGet and Beep.



Twist into a healthier 'niu' you this Chinese New Year

This Lunar New Year, shoppers will also be rewarded with a free RM10 'Niu Niu CNY' e-voucher as they embark on a journey to a healthier self with the augmented reality filters on IPC's social media pages. To participate, shoppers will need to share a video of themselves imitating the movement of the ox in filters on their personal Facebook or Instagram page with the hashtag #NiuYearNewMe.

"Staying healthy has never been more important than it is now," said Mark Tan, Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre. "The 'Niu Niu New Year' concept has been part of our plans since last year. We looked forward to celebrating the 'niu year' afresh by empowering our visitors to channel their inner ox and be a fitter, healthier version of themselves. With the implementation of the renewed movement control order, we have scaled down on our usual on-ground festivities and channelled our focus on bringing this concept to live virtually."

"In developing the augmented reality ox filter and pairing it with workout videos, our goal is to provide our community with the interactive experience that they are used to while visiting IPC Shopping Centre. We hope that through this initiative, families can stay active together and be as healthy as an ox as they jump and drum their way into the Lunar New Year and in due time, twist out of the pandemic," he added.

As preparations for the celebration proceeds, IPC continues to be at arm's reach as the centre and tenants with operating permit from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) remain open and ready serve the community.

In efforts to create a safe space for visitors, IPC has increased its sanitisation efforts and switched to electrolyzed disinfectants approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to effectively sterilize the space in a shorter span of time. IPC is also committed to a high standard of hygiene, contact tracing, and social distancing protocols according to the latest government directives to curb the spread of the virus and ensure the wellbeing of all shoppers, co-workers, tenants, and the community.

IPC has also appointed GoGet as its official personal shopping partner to provide shoppers with an alternative to shopping. Other than making their purchases in-stores, shoppers can appoint a GoGetter to purchase items for them, pick it up from a designated pick-up point at the LG1 entrance of IPC Shopping Centre, or have it delivered to their doorstep. Furthermore, shoppers can also plan their daily meals and reunion feast ahead of time and have it delivered to their homes via delivery partners such as Beep, GrabFood, and Food Panda.

In conjunction with the festivities, visitors can redeem a variety of Niu Niu's Great Fortune from the i-Counter located at Level G of IPC Shopping Centre when they shop and spend in-stores.

In minimising in-store decorations, the shopping centre hopes to maximise relevance in the community by reaching them online and connecting with them through current trends.

For more information about IPC Shopping Centre's 'Niu Niu New Year' campaign, visit http://www.ipc.com.my/niuniu.