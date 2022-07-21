IPC Unveils Upgraded Recycling and Buy Back Centre (RBBC) To Nurture and Encourage Sustainable Living Within the Community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Shopping Centre today unveiled its revamped and upgraded Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) with new enhancements and features, elevating consumer's recycling journey to a seamless and digitalized experience. Located at the same zone in P1 Carpark, the new IPC RBBC features a vibrant Scandinavian aesthetic that showcases its many different waste categories based on colours of the rainbow with a sleek & clean digital new look. It is also strategically located for easy accessibility for shoppers to drop-off their recyclables when they visit IPC Shopping Centre.



The new RBBC has been upgraded with new enhancements and features for a seamless and digitalized experience.

Since its inception in 2009, the centre started with six recyclables categories - cardboard, newspaper, paper, plastics, metal, and aluminium. The upgraded digitalised version today now accepts a wider variety of recyclables such as drink cartons, polystyrene, and textiles.

Moreover, the new RBBC can also accept non-recyclable waste categories such as light tube and bulbs, medicine, glass, battery, electronic waste and food waste in an effort to reduce waste disposal from piling into landfills. Hazardous waste such as glass, battery and electronics are handled professionally and disposed safely to prevent environmental pollution caused by toxins and to ensure the recyclable parts are properly repurposed for future reuse.

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said, "We have transformed our RBBC into a self-service digitalized recycling drop off wall with brand new interior design, to become an engaging green community centre that integrates with our business. The upgraded RBBC bridge our loyalty program with shoppers and tenants, making every gram of their green-making effort counts. This provides a digital user-friendly vending concept mechanism to enhance the user experience in a more sustainable way. We hope to inspire and grow more green-makers in the community through the digitalized RBBC to keep our environment greener and incubate the younger generation in making waste recycling as part of our everyday life."

Ms Natasha Aziz, Head of Customer Experience & Digital of Ikano Centres, said, "Sustainability has always been deep rooted within Ikano Centres' business approach across our meeting places. With our meeting places being the hearts and hubs of our communities, we take our role in advocating sustainable practices seriously and with great passion. This newly upgraded RBBC at IPC Shopping Centre is a great example our efforts to strengthen our commitment encourage our communities to create a greater impact on people and planet."

This new digitalised experience is also able to increase accuracy of data collection on recycled items which in return improves operational efficiency and grow loyalty to plan and execute tactical rewards and marketing programs. Patrons who recycle with the RBBC will be rewarded with points that is linked to IPC Tack Club membership via the mobile app. Points are awarded based on the categories and weight which can be redeemed for shopping e-vouchers, free parking, and much more.

The new IPC RBBC also features a user-friendly interactive touch screen that even children can reach and use to deposit their recyclable waste. This also serves as a great platform and hub to educate, nurture, and instil green habits in children from a young age while making recycling fun with their families.

The newly upgraded IPC RBBC also focus in using sustainable materials such as AAC green building material for the lightweight block walls, colourful laminations and paints that have low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), water based indoor paints and LED advance lighting for energy saving. On the back end, IPC re-uses tarpaulin visual from the tenants' hoardings which are then sewed and repurposed as reusable bags by working with Woman of Will, a local NGO.

IPC also works with various recycling partners to process and repurpose the collected waste from the RBBC such as Kualiti Alam Hijau to properly dispose of hazardous waste such as lightbulbs and tubes, batteries, and medicine. There are various recycling partners for the various type of waste such as paper, metal and aluminium, glass and polystyrene, textile as well as plastic.