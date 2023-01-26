Ipe Wood Added to CITES List: Impact on Availability and Pricing

The CITES listing is expected to result in a shortage of Ipe wood products.

—

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has recently added Ipe wood to its list of protected species. This decision will have a significant impact on the availability and pricing of Ipe wood products.



Ipe wood, also known as Brazilian Walnut, is a popular choice for outdoor decking, siding, and other exterior construction projects due to its exceptional durability and resistance to rot, decay, and insects. However, the CITES listing means that the import and export of Ipe wood will now require additional paperwork and permits, which will likely result in delays and increased costs.



"We understand that this decision may cause some inconvenience for our customers," said Steven Rossi, spokesperson for Ipe Woods USA. "However, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality Ipe wood products and we will work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that our products comply with the CITES regulations."



The CITES listing is expected to result in a shortage of Ipe wood products, which will likely lead to increased pricing. However, Ipe Woods USA is committed to providing customers with fair and transparent pricing and will do everything possible to minimize the impact on our customers.



CITES works by listing species that are considered to be at risk of extinction in one of three appendices. Appendix I lists species that are considered to be critically endangered, Appendix II lists species that are considered to be threatened with extinction, and Appendix III lists species that are protected in at least one country and that that country has asked other Parties to help in controlling trade in those species.



Species listed in Appendix I are considered to be the most endangered and are protected from international trade. These species can only be traded in exceptional circumstances and only with special permits. Species listed in Appendix II are also protected, but trade in these species is allowed under certain conditions. Species listed in Appendix III are protected in at least one country, and that country has asked other Parties to help in controlling trade in those species. Ipe and Cumaru are being put on Appendix II.



"We appreciate our customers' understanding and patience during this transition period," said Steven Rossi. "We are confident that this decision will ultimately benefit the long-term sustainability of Ipe wood and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest quality products."



About Ipe Woods USA:

Ipe Woods USA is a leading supplier of Ipe wood products, known for its quality products, sustainably sourced wood and excellent customer service. Ipe Woods USA provides wood from sustainably managed forests and is committed to providing customers with high-quality products at a fair price.

Contact Info:

Name: Steven Rossi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ipe Wood

Website: https://ipewoods.com/



Release ID: 89089016

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.