iPhone Screen Wholesale Offers Premium Quality LCD Screen for iPhones and Samsung

—

iPhone Screen Wholesale, is the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and supplier for premium smartphone LCD screens, dealing with international businesses from US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Austria, etc.

With over 11 years of experience in the LCD screen industry, the Samsung mobile phone screen supplier dedicated and devoted themself to producing sensitive-touch screens that are not only fast, but flexible and stable.

Their LCD Screen features premium quality, sensitive-touch screen, smooth to touch, stable without splash, multi-touch identifiable as well as color restoration.

iPhone Screen Wholesale manufactures LCD screens for models such as iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and many more.

To withhold their standards, the company has an outstanding team of experts who are passionate, creative and insistent, committing themselves to the technical innovation and product improvement of smart phone LCD screens.

All the materials will be inspected before checking in to the warehouse, while all finished screens will be 100% tested in compliance with ISO9001:2008 and ISO14000:2004 regulations, whilst complying with the basis of CE/FCC/ROHS approval standard.

The OEM phone screen supplier offers the best price for a long-term partnership like Samsung phones LCD wholesale and many more.

To top it off, the firm focuses on providing exclusive and compelling customer service. “Customer service is our top priority. Always in-time and friendly customer service to start a pleasant partnership. We not only provide high quality LCDs to our customers, but also good customer service to offer solutions. We dedicate ourselves to every detail to gain customer trust and satisfaction.” says a spokesperson from iPhone Screen Wholesale.

For more information on wholesale full range and top quality LCD screens, visit https://iphonescreenwholesale.com/.

iPhone Screen Wholesale

Founded in 2010, iPhone Screen Wholesale is located in Shenzhen with the largest electronic products distribution center in China. The wholesaler supplies a full range of LCDs such as LCD with digitizer, LCD full assembly with small parts pre-installed, Digitizer and Battery for smartphone brands like iPhones and Samsung. Besides taking OEM orders for those smartphone brands, the firm also deals with mobile phone recycling business (Buy-back business) and smart phone refurbishment business.

