—



iPrima Group, a leading technology conglomerate, today announced significant personnel changes within its leadership team to propel the company towards its strategic goal of expanding investments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Effective February 23, 2024, the Group CEO role will be assumed by Shaun Ling, a seasoned executive with a strong background in technology and innovation.



The decision to appoint Shaun Ling as the new Group CEO comes as iPrima Group gears up to embark on a transformative journey into the realm of AI investment. With a vision to revolutionize the business landscape through cutting-edge technologies, iPrima Group is set to redefine its strategic direction under the leadership of Shaun Ling.



Shaun Ling brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Group CEO of iPrima Group. With a proven track record in leading successful technology ventures, he is well-equipped to spearhead the company's initiatives in AI investment expansion. His strategic vision and innovative mindset are expected to drive iPrima Group towards new heights of success in the rapidly evolving tech industry.





The personnel change at the helm of iPrima Group signifies a pivotal moment in the company's history, marking a strategic shift towards leveraging AI, augmented reality (AR), Metaverse, and Web3 technologies to drive growth and innovation. Shaun Ling's appointment as Group CEO signals iPrima Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the digital landscape.



Looking ahead, iPrima Group is poised to capitalize on its strengths in technology and innovation to invest in a diverse network of niche businesses that harness the power of AI, AR, Metaverse, and Web3 technologies. By tapping into these cutting-edge tools, iPrima Group aims to create new avenues for growth and value creation while staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and competitive market environment.



The appointment of Shaun Ling as Group CEO represents a strategic move by iPrima Group to position itself as a leading player in the digital economy. Under his leadership, the company is set to undertake bold initiatives that will revolutionize the way businesses operate and interact with customers in the age of digital transformation. iPrima Group's focus on AI investment expansion underscores its commitment to driving innovation and driving sustainable growth in a fast-paced and tech-driven world.



As iPrima Group sets its sights on a future powered by AI, AR, Metaverse, and Web3 technologies, the company remains unwavering in its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in the digital age. With Shaun Ling at the helm, iPrima Group is poised to chart a new course towards excellence and leadership in the tech industry, setting the stage for a future filled with groundbreaking achievements.







About the company: In conclusion, iPrima Group's announcement of personnel changes at the executive level heralds a new era of innovation and transformation for the company. With Shaun Ling leading the charge as Group CEO, iPrima Group is primed to unlock new opportunities in AI investment expansion and drive sustainable growth through technology-driven initiatives. The future looks bright for iPrima Group as it moves forward with confidence and determination towards its vision of reshaping the digital landscape through cutting-edge technologies

