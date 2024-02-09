iPrima Group Announces Strategic Investment from Shaun Ling in Beamstart and Its Network of Businesses, Leading to the Formation of iPrima Nucleus Network Model

iPrima Group, the leading digital holding company in Malaysia, has made a strategic investment into Beamstart & its network led by entrepreneur Shaun Ling, resulting in the formation of the iPrima Nucleus Network Model. This creates stronger iPrima Nucleus Network.

iPrima Group, the leading digital investment holding company in Malaysia, is thrilled to announce that Shaun Ling, the renowned entrepreneur and founder of iPrima Media, has made a strategic investment in Beamstart and its network of businesses. This investment will enable iPrima Group to form a strong and sustainable business model called the iPrima Nucleus Network Model.



Beamstart, a prominent networking platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors, has gained significant traction in recent years. With the investment from Shaun Ling, Beamstart will be able to further enhance its services and expand its influence in the global business community. Shaun Ling's expertise and extensive network will undoubtedly contribute to Beamstart's growth and success.



In addition to Beamstart, Shaun Ling's investment through iPrima Group encompasses its network of businesses, including EventSize, Megplay, Beepmix, and News Asia Today. EventSize is a leading event management platform that connects event organizers with participants, providing a seamless and efficient experience . Megplay is a digital entertainment platform that offers a wide range of interactive games and experiences for users of all ages. Beepmix is a music streaming platform that aims to revolutionize the music industry through cutting-edge technology and innovative features. Lastly, News Asia Today is a comprehensive news platform that delivers real-time updates and insightful articles on various topics.



Shaun Ling's investment in these diverse businesses demonstrates his commitment to driving innovation and growth within the digital media landscape. By leveraging iPrima Group's resources and expertise, these businesses will be propelled to new heights, solidifying their positions as industry leaders.



Furthermore, this strategic investment marks the formation of the iPrima Nucleus Network Model. This model aims to create a synergistic network of businesses within iPrima Group, enabling collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective growth. The iPrima Nucleus Network Model will harness the strengths of each individual business while providing support and resources for their continuous development. This unique model sets iPrima Group apart from its competitors and paves the way for sustainable hypergrowth.



Commenting on the investment, Shaun Ling, the founder of iPrima Media and visionary entrepreneur behind iPrima Group, expressed his excitement about the immense potential of the iPrima Nucleus Network Model. He stated, "This strategic investment represents a significant milestone for iPrima Group and our vision for growth. By integrating Beamstart and its network of businesses into the iPrima Nucleus Network Model, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that will fuel innovation, collaboration, and business expansion."



With Shaun Ling's strong track record of success and expertise in digital media, iPrima Group is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and drive lasting impact in the industry . The iPrima Nucleus Network Model will foster an environment of innovation and excellence, allowing iPrima Group and its network of businesses to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver exceptional value to their customers and partners.





About the company: iPrima Group is the leading digital media company in Malaysia, committed to delivering innovative solutions and top-quality services in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a diverse portfolio of businesses, including iPrima Media, EventSize, Megplay, Beepmix, and News Asia Today, iPrima Group is at the forefront of shaping the future of digital media. The formation of the iPrima Nucleus Network Model further strengthens iPrima Group's position as a hub for cutting-edge innovation and sustainable growth.

