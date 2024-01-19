iPrima Group, a leading digital empire in Malaysia, has gained strong public figure endorsements to reinforce its success and growth. These endorsements will enhance the company's market positioning and CSR efforts.

iPrima Group, a leading digital empire and holding company based in Malaysia, is proud to announce a series of new public figure endorsements. These endorsements further solidify the company's position as a successful and profitable entity in the digital landscape.



At the forefront of these endorsements is Shaun Ling, the renowned founder of iPrima Group. With his visionary leadership, iPrima Group has flourished into a collection of niche companies and businesses that not only complement each other but also generate substantial revenue. To date, iPrima Group's collective companies have generated over RM100 Million in total revenue.







iPrima Group's portfolio comprises a wide range of companies, including iPrima Media, Stone Emperor, Ampquartz, Neon Borneo, Borneo Fruits Farm, Ampfood, Ampq, Quinwo, The Koc Live, iPrima Capital, AIGrowthMaster,Talenthouzz, iPrima Academy, iPrima Entertainment, Buzzytime, Myprimabuzz, The Love Reads, iPrima Society, Beamstart, Eventsize, News Asia Today, Megplay, Wedding Before, and more. These companies operate in various sectors, showcasing iPrima Group's versatility and expertise.



Shaun Ling, the driving force behind iPrima Group's success, has become a prominent figure in the digital industry. His innovative approach to business has helped him establish a digital empire that stands as a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen. By securing endorsements from notable public figures, Shaun Ling further underscores iPrima Group's value and potential.



With this new wave of endorsements, iPrima Group aims to leverage the credibility and influence of these public figures to elevate its brands' visibility and reach. Each endorsement brings a unique perspective and following, allowing iPrima Group to tap into diverse target audiences.



By collaborating with public figures, iPrima Group aims to foster an environment of mutual benefit, where these influential individuals can leverage the company's established brands to reach new heights of success. Through such partnerships, iPrima Group can expand its presence nationally and globally, ensuring sustainable growth.



The addition of public figure endorsements will undoubtedly enhance the market positioning of iPrima Group's various companies and businesses. Through strategic brand collaborations, iPrima Group will gain access to new marketing avenues, strengthening its ability to tap into different markets and demographics. This development is expected to significantly contribute to iPrima Group's continued success.



Furthermore, iPrima Group's commitments extend beyond its own success, as it strives to positively impact the communities it operates in. By aligning with public figures who share similar values and visions, iPrima Group aims to amplify its corporate social responsibility efforts, making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals nationwide.



As a digital powerhouse, iPrima Group remains committed to innovation, growth, and excellence. Thus, partnering with public figures ensures the company's ethos is communicated effectively to its target audience. With their influential presence, these endorsements will aid in raising awareness about iPrima Group's diverse range of offerings, encouraging potential customers to engage with its brands.



The addition of public figure endorsements marks an exciting new chapter for iPrima Group. With Shaun Ling at the helm, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the digital industry. iPrima Group looks forward to exploring new opportunities and creating mutually beneficial partnerships through these newfound endorsements.



About the company: iPrima Group is a leading digital empire and holding company based in Malaysia. Founded by Shaun Ling, iPrima Group comprises multiple niche companies and businesses that complement each other, generating substantial revenue and contributing to sustainable growth. Through its diverse portfolio, iPrima Group aims to redefine the digital landscape and establish itself as a prominent player in the industry.

