iPrima's Talenthouzz Fuels Malaysia's AI Revolution: Free Training Empowers Young Marketers & Creators

Talenthouzz, powered by iPrima Group, offers free AI training to young marketers and creators in Malaysia, bridging the skills gap and shaping the future of the country's workforce.

Talenthouzz, an innovative AI talent program powered by iPrima Group, is poised to revolutionize Malaysia's workforce landscape by offering free training to young marketers and creators. This groundbreaking initiative aims to equip aspiring professionals with the essential skills to thrive in today's digital age while fostering job opportunities in a dynamic work environment.



Founded by industry visionary Shaun Ling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Talenthouzz has evolved from grooming young digital talents to cultivating a new generation of AI-ready workforce. The program's strategic focus on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence reflects iPrima Group's commitment to shaping the future of Malaysia's workforce.



By providing free AI training to young marketers and creators, Talenthouzz addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the digital space and empowers individuals to explore new career pathways. Through a blend of in-person and remote learning opportunities, participants will engage in a comprehensive 3-month training program designed to unlock their full potential in the evolving landscape of AI-driven industries.



The initiative marks a significant step towards democratizing access to AI education and fostering a culture of continuous learning among Malaysia's youth. By investing in the development of young talents, Talenthouzz aims to bridge the skills gap in the local market and unlock a wealth of untapped potential in marketing and creative industries.



As the workforce continues to evolve towards hybrid and remote working environments, the need for adaptable and tech-savvy professionals has never been greater. Talenthouzz's hands-on approach to AI training ensures that participants have the practical knowledge and tools to excel in a fast-paced and digitally-driven economy.



Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders and experts, Talenthouzz offers participants access to real-world insights and best practices , giving them a competitive edge in today's competitive job market. The initiative nurtures a supportive ecosystem for aspiring marketers and creators to thrive and succeed by facilitating networking opportunities and mentorship programs.



The unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills provided by Talenthouzz sets it apart as a leading AI talent development program in Malaysia. Participants are equipped with technical proficiency in AI technologies and foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity - essential traits for success in today's dynamic business landscape.



With the rise of AI-driven innovations reshaping industries worldwide, Malaysia's focus on nurturing a skilled AI workforce underscores the country's commitment to remain competitive globally. Through Talenthouzz, young professionals have the opportunity to be at the forefront of this transformative shift, contributing to Malaysia's position as a hub of innovation and technological advancement.



As young marketers and creators embark on their journey with Talenthouzz, they are gaining valuable skills and shaping the future of Malaysia's workforce. By embracing AI training and adapting to the demands of a digital-first economy, participants are empowered to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and make a lasting impact in their respective fields.









About the company: In conclusion, Talenthouzz's initiative to provide free AI training to young marketers and creators reflects iPrima Group's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning in Malaysia. Through this transformative program, participants can develop cutting-edge skills, explore new career pathways, and contribute to the growth of Malaysia's AI workforce, shaping a brighter future for themselves and the nation.

Contact Info:

Name: Shaun Ling

Email: Send Email

Organization: iPrima Media

Phone: +60165757376

Website: https://www.iPrimaMedia.com



Release ID: 89124491

