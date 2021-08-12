iQIYI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB7.6 billion ( US$1.2 billion 1 ), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2020.

( ), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2020. Operating loss was RMB1.1 billion ( US$173.7 million ) and operating loss margin was 15%, compared to operating loss of RMB1.3 billion and operating loss margin of 17% in the same period in 2020.

( ) and operating loss margin was 15%, compared to operating loss of and operating loss margin of 17% in the same period in 2020. Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB1.4 billion ( US$216.4 million ), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB1.4 billion in the same period in 2020. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB1.75 (US$0.27) , compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB1.96 in the same period of 2020.

( ), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of in the same period in 2020. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was , compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of in the same period of 2020. The number of total subscribing members was 106.2 million as of June 30, 2021 , or 105.2 million excluding individuals with trial memberships.

"Our second quarter results were largely in line with our expectation," commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. "Despite the fact that the second quarter is traditionally an off-season, the number of our subscribers grew to 106.2 million, driven by the hit original dramas we launched during the quarter. We continued to lead the market across multiple operating metrics. We also saw encouraging momentum from our iQIYI Lite app targeting lower-tier cities in China and from our overseas expansion. We are still in the early stage of industrialization in video production, and we are continuing to drive industry evolution to achieve long-term growth. Leveraging our deep understanding of users, our highly innovative in-house production teams, as well as our advanced technologies, we believe we are well positioned to address current challenges and capture future market opportunities."

"Our total revenue in the second quarter approached the high end of our guidance," commented Mr. Xiaodong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI. "We continue to grow our subscribers and diversify our monetization channels through our premium content and massive user base. Our net loss narrowed for five consecutive quarters on a year-over-year basis as we continue to execute our disciplined investment strategy. Looking ahead, we strive to offer increasingly diversified content portfolio in the second half of the year, which is a key pillar to regain the revenue momentum."

Footnotes: [1] Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB7.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2020.

Membership services revenue was RMB4.0 billion (US$618.4 million), flat compared with the same period in 2020.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.8 billion (US$282.7 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the sustained rebound of brand-advertising budgets amid the macroeconomic recovery in China.

Content distribution revenue was RMB687.9 million (US$106.5 million), representing a 20% decrease from the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to less barter transaction, partially offset by the increase of cash transaction.

Other revenues were RMB1.1 billion (US$170.7 million), representing a 20% increase from the same period in 2020, primarily driven by the strong growth of certain business lines.

Cost of revenues was RMB6.9 billion (US$1.1 billion), flat compared with the same period in 2020. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB5.1 billion (US$794.8 million), flat compared with the same period in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.2 billion (US$183.5 million), representing a 1% decrease from the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses were RMB676.5 million (US$104.8 million), representing a 2% increase from the same period in 2020.

Operating loss was RMB1.1 billion (US$173.7 million), compared to operating loss of RMB1.3 billion in the same period in 2020. Operating loss margin was 15%, compared to operating loss margin of 17% in the same period in 2020.

Total other expense was RMB226.4 million (US$35.1 million), compared to total other expense of RMB140.8 million during the same period of 2020. This was mainly due to increased interest expenses related to our financing activities.

Loss before income taxes was RMB1.3 billion (US$208.8 million), compared to loss before income taxes of RMB1.4 billion in the same period in 2020.

Income tax expense was RMB30.4 million (US$4.7 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB15.9 million in the same period in 2020.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB1.4 billion (US$216.4 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB1.4 billion in the same period in 2020. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB1.75 (US$0.27) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB1.96 in the same period of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB12.3 billion (US$1.9 billion).

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2021, iQIYI expects total net revenues to be between RMB7.62 billion (US$1.18 billion) and RMB8.05 billion (US$1.25 billion), representing a 6% to 12% increase year over year. This forecast reflects iQIYI's current and preliminary view, which may be subject to change.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement iQIYI's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses free cash flow as non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

iQIYI believes that the non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding its liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring liquidity position, such as operating cash flows adjusted by capital expenditures. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measure in assessing its liquidation and when planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to iQIYI's historical liquidity. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that the non-GAAP measure exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:

















Membership services 4,045,968

4,311,804

3,992,956

8,680,315

8,304,760 Online advertising services 1,586,083

1,916,584

1,825,333

3,122,853

3,741,917 Content distribution 860,629

779,058

687,891

1,463,401

1,466,949 Others 918,897

960,977

1,102,094

1,794,774

2,063,071 Total revenues 7,411,577

7,968,423

7,608,274

15,061,343

15,576,697



















Operating costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues (6,833,586)

(7,109,394)

(6,868,868)

(14,736,450)

(13,978,262) Selling, general and administrative (1,195,632)

(1,200,984)

(1,184,736)

(2,506,235)

(2,385,720) Research and development (664,045)

(672,256)

(676,481)

(1,342,180)

(1,348,737) Total operating costs and expenses (8,693,263)

(8,982,634)

(8,730,085)

(18,584,865)

(17,712,719) Operating loss (1,281,686)

(1,014,211)

(1,121,811)

(3,523,522)

(2,136,022)



















Other income/(expenses):

















Interest income 44,425

28,569

29,231

101,019

57,800 Interest expenses (265,656)

(330,585)

(343,124)

(527,686)

(673,709) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 61,199

(13,193)

35,404

(251,223)

22,211 Loss from equity method investments (62,205)

(3,076)

(64,230)

(159,043)

(67,306) Others, net 81,389

95,846

116,280

67,578

212,126 Total other expense, net (140,848)

(222,439)

(226,439)

(769,355)

(448,878)



















Loss before income taxes (1,422,534)

(1,236,650)

(1,348,250)

(4,292,877)

(2,584,900) Income tax expense (15,926)

(20,613)

(30,418)

(20,767)

(51,031)



















Net loss (1,438,460)

(1,257,263)

(1,378,668)

(4,313,644)

(2,635,931) Less: Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 3,357

9,747

18,559

2,815

28,306 Net loss attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (1,441,817)

(1,267,010)

(1,397,227)

(4,316,459)

(2,664,237) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests (1,747)

(3,194)

(4,343)

(3,464)

(7,537) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (1,443,564)

(1,270,204)

(1,401,570)

(4,319,923)

(2,671,774)



















Net loss per share for Class A and Class

B ordinary shares:

















Basic (0.28)

(0.23)

(0.25)

(0.84)

(0.48) Diluted (0.28)

(0.23)

(0.25)

(0.84)

(0.48)



















Net loss per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A

ordinary shares):

















Basic (1.96)

(1.61)

(1.75)

(5.88)

(3.36) Diluted (1.96)

(1.61)

(1.75)

(5.88)

(3.36)



















Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares used in net loss

per share computation:

















Basic 5,151,499,718

5,526,721,856

5,569,531,698

5,144,464,250

5,548,245,034 Diluted 5,151,499,718

5,526,721,856

5,569,531,698

5,144,464,250

5,548,245,034

iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)









December 31,

June 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB









(Unaudited)

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

10,915,282

6,684,907

Restricted cash

25,230

51,174

Short-term investments

3,358,174

5,526,397

Accounts receivable, net

3,344,433

3,144,074

Prepayments and other assets

3,515,855

4,049,567

Amounts due from related parties

96,111

190,183

Licensed copyrights, net

1,035,339

890,326

Total current assets

22,290,424

20,536,628













Non-current assets:









Fixed assets, net

1,393,467

1,353,765

Long-term investments

3,202,828

3,422,487

Deferred tax assets, net

51,347

80,368

Licensed copyrights, net

6,435,055

6,714,313

Intangible assets, net

627,198

594,900

Produced content, net

6,556,084

8,675,781

Prepayments and other assets

2,699,423

2,518,445

Operating lease assets

1,001,857

1,049,711

Goodwill

3,888,346

3,888,346

Amounts due from related parties

39,400

81,400

Total non-current assets

25,895,005

28,379,516













Total assets

48,185,429

48,916,144













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts and notes payable

7,561,532

8,227,836

Amounts due to related parties

1,778,783

2,308,768

Customer advances and deferred revenue

3,444,917

3,248,965

Convertible senior notes, current portion

4,752,061

4,777,143

Short-term loans

2,965,957

3,008,224

Long-term loans, current portion

909,034

915,501

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

201,307

209,015

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,240,987

3,531,999

Total current liabilities

24,854,578

26,227,451

Non-current liabilities:









Convertible senior notes

11,926,715

12,591,930

Deferred tax liabilities

4,588

12,531

Amounts due to related parties

977,407

852,788

Operating lease liabilities

767,676

700,555

Other non-current liabilities

210,167

196,525

Total non-current liabilities

13,886,553

14,354,329













Total liabilities

38,741,131

40,581,780













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

108,629

230,086













Shareholders' equity:





















Class A ordinary shares

165

172

Class B ordinary shares

183

183

Additional paid-in capital

47,687,483

49,077,376

Accumulated deficit

(40,973,853)

(43,645,627)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,542,680

2,590,176

Non-controlling interests

79,011

81,998

Total shareholders' equity

9,335,669

8,104,278













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity

48,185,429

48,916,144



iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Net cash used for operating activities (1,358,278)

(1,350,028)

(1,425,910)

Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (1) 1,144,401

(2,777,975)

58,140

Net cash provided by financing activities 822,793

610,991

801,074

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash (10,016)

(28,225)

(92,498)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 598,900

(3,545,237)

(659,194)















Net cash used for operating activities (1,358,278)

(1,350,028)

(1,425,910)

Less: Capital expenditures (2) (57,465)

(60,550)

(60,728)

Free cash flow (1,415,743)

(1,410,578)

(1,486,638)





(1) Net cash provided by or used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from investing in debt

securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.

(2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with leasehold improvements, computers and servers.



