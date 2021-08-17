iQOO Announces High-end Flagship iQOO 8 Series with Pixelworks Technology to Deliver Stunning Visual Experience

Patented MotionEngine® technology enables immersive high frame rate gaming with lower power consumption and less battery drain

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the iQOO 8 series smartphone from iQOO brand of vivo, which recently launched in China, incorporates the Pixelworks X5 Pro visual processor. The high-end iQOO 8 series aim to elevate ultra-premium display performance to a higher level, building the recent success of vivo's iQOO Neo5.

The new iQOO 8 model features a flat AMOLED screen with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The iQOO 8 Pro flagship features a 6.783" slightly curved AMOLED screen with an LTPO controller capable of 1-120Hz variable frame rate adjustment and maximum resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The iQOO 8 Pro delivers uniformly consistent Top Tier display performance through DisplayMate's extensive Lab Tests and Measurements, earning Highest Display Performance Grade of A+ on 14 records, which is unpresented in DisplayMate's history so far.

iQOO 8 series smartphones are all built on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 888/ 888+ 5G Mobile Platforms and powered with innovative visual processing technology from Pixelworks. The excellent configuration provides consumers with high-fidelity picture quality across various display scenarios and an immersive high framerate gaming experience that is as immersive as it is cool.

Highlights of the new iQOO8 series include:

MotionEngine® technology – Boosts the display performance of popular mobile games on iQOO 8 series such as Honkai Impact 3, Chronicle of Infinity, Perfect World, etc. Patented motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) is content-optimized for ultra-smooth motion with high refresh rate to eliminate unintended judder and blur and preserve intended motion appearance. With Pixelworks MotionEngine® technology, the well-managed time latency and smart offloading of GPU effectively reduce overall system power consumption.

"Congratulations to vivo on the latest iQOO 8 series launch. The all-round configuration of this new flagship including the advanced visual processing technology from Pixelworks will be an excellent choice for consumers, such as photographers, vloggers and gamers," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "We hope our close cooperation with vivo leads to better mobile products with each generation and continues to raise the bar on exceptional visual performance in smartphones."

"iQOO 8 series smartphone is our latest high-end flagship. In iQOO, we have been making earnest endeavor to improve the display performance. " said Kind Zeng, General Manager of Product, iQOO. " We feel honored and inspired by breaking the DisplayMate records. Moreover, with the innovative visual processing technology from Pixelworks, we provide our cool customers with stunning picture quality and immersive high framerate gaming experience."

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 380 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

To stay informed about vivo's news, please visit https://www.vivo.com/news.

