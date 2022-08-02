iQOO Updates Global Flagship Series with iQOO 9T Release

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQOO, an independent sub-brand of vivo, today announced the global rollout of its flagship smart phone update with the new iQOO 9T. Building on the high-performance iQOO 9 flagship series and equipped with the industry-leading Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and V1+ Chip, iQOO 9T continues to explore best-in-class technology, and deliver top-notch performance, the ultimate gaming and video capture experience to young, tech-savvy consumers on the go. iQOO, Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport, launches the design of the new flagship model iQOO 9T, which inherits the racetrack spirit, and is in celebration of the Aesthetics of Speed and Order.



iQOO 9T

"The iQOO brand is focused on delivering technology that enables users to 'quest on and on.' Our goal is to bring the joy of exploration to tech-savvy, digital natives and the next generation of challengers that will break through boundaries to discover and capture the unknown," said Allan Feng, Global SVP at iQOO, "With the next generation iQOO 9T, we continue our pursuit of cutting-edge performance, industry-leading innovation and design."

Superior Performance

The new iQOO 9T enables powerful performance through groundbreaking technology innovations, including Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and top specifications, fast charging, advanced cooling technology and more.

Powerful Gaming Performance

iQOO 9T is designed from the ground up for the ultimate immersive gaming experience, ensuring unparalleled high-frame-rate display, superior in-game control, and enhanced sound. Supported by the V1+ Chip, the main chip can perform noise reduction and frame interpolation while reducing GPU workload. Game frame interpolation pushes iQOO 9T beyond the traditional maximum frame rate, enabling 90-frame smooth display across games such as Genshin Impact, PUBG New State, and BGMI.

Discovery in Photography

The flagship update also features an ultra-sensing photography system that comprises a 50MP GN5 ultra-sensing main camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and an IMX663 professional portrait camera.

Super Night Video is realized by the combination of the Super Night Video denoising algorithm powered by the V1+ Chip and V1+ Chip's high-speed memory management system, which can run in a high speed with low power consumption.

Exterior Design

Designed with Aesthetics of Speed and Order in mind, iQOO 9T will be available in two color options: the Alpha edition (black) and Legend edition (white with triple-color stripe design).

Operating System & Security

iQOO 9T provides enhanced security and privacy options including the newly added ability to hide images and videos to protect users' privacy.

Pricing and Availability

iQOO 9T will be available in India beginning on August 2, 2022. Price starts at ₹49,999 and please visit shop.iqoo.com/in for online purchase.