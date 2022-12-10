iROOMit is helping to find the best rooms and roommates across USA and Canada

Designed with an impeccable smart algorithm, iROOMit is the one-stop shop to help you find the perfect rooms and roommates without any hassles effortlessly.

Canadian-based iROOMit is a one-of-its-kind, all-encompassing platform that helps you find the most suitable roommates and rooms for rent based on individual personalities and compatibilities for free. Available on the Apple store and Google Playstore, iROOMit offers a discrimination-free ecology for characters across the board to connect and become friends more.

Rolled out by seasoned entrepreneur Khalil Merhi in 2022, iROOMit is the safest and most secure space to share a living space with “like-minded” individuals at all price points in USA & Canada. The Founder & CEO, who had grown up as a refugee, shared, “I believe we were put on this earth to serve one another. Choosing to live together is the future of co-living, and we think sharing a place can be a brilliant living experience and a great way to save or make money, so we can all live better”.

"Everyone deserves a place to call home," added David Goguen, partner and CTO at iROOMit. He is a graduate of the University of Ottawa with a degree in Computer Engineering. At iROOMit, he is responsible for all the technical aspects. He is the force behind the successful in-house development of the app and website. David is also the mastermind behind designing the revolutionary AI match algorithm that matches up roommates and rooms based on their ideal preferences.

Anyone can now post their available rooms & co-living space in just a few clicks and edit listings anytime. A user just needs to create a profile with descriptive details of their liking & disliking, get verified, review or invite applications and easily connect via calls and video chats with potential roommates. They can provide live digital tours, pre-recorded videos, and photographs to give the best overview and attract the best roommates.

With iROOMit, eliminate all hassles with searching and onboarding new roommates, performing background checks, inspecting credit history, creating a lease, and paying rent online with secure payment processing platforms like Stripe.

Featured on top Real-state media houses and news platforms like REDFIN, EIN Presswire & BRICK UNDERGROUND, and iROOMit has been most appreciated and recognized for its ingenuity and effectiveness as satisfied customers shared, "Great app. It did everything I needed it to do. I listed my room and found a wonderful roommate. Would 10/10 recommend this app!”

iROOMit is a mobile-based application and webpage acting as a mutual space for individuals to rent rooms and explore potential roommates to find their best fit. Launched in 2022 by Founder/CEO Khalil Merhi, iROOMit has set its headquarters in Ontario, Canada. Khalil Merhi is a serial entrepreneur and a multiple businesses owner. He also has attained experience as a professional coach focusing on helping leaders and young proprietors unlock their true potential.

