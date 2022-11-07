Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Announces Opening of "MITSUKOSHI FRESH" & "MITSUKOSHI Beauty" at "MITSUKOSHI BGC" in Manila, Philippines, on Friday, November 18, 2022

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (hereinafter "Isetan Mitsukoshi HDS") of Tokyo is pleased to announce the opening of a new supermarket, "MITSUKOSHI FRESH," and a new beauty store, "MITSUKOSHI Beauty," on Friday, November 18, 2022, at "MITSUKOSHI BGC" in the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) area in the Philippine capital of Manila. Both MITSUKOSHI FRESH and MITSUKOSHI Beauty are operated by Mitsukoshi Federal Retail Incorporated, a joint venture between Isetan Mitsukoshi HDS and Federal Retail Holdings Incorporated of Makati, the Philippines, a subsidiary of Federal Land Incorporated.

MITSUKOSHI FRESH's logo:

MITSUKOSHI FRESH's image:

MITSUKOSHI Beauty's logo:

MITSUKOSHI Beauty's image:

Based on the concept of "A Feast of Your Senses," MITSUKOSHI FRESH is a premium supermarket which offers fresh food and imported food from Japan, aiming to become a supermarket that can be enjoyed by all five senses. MITSUKOSHI Beauty will mainly provide natural and organic cosmetics under the concept of "Be Essential, Be You," offering a wellness lifestyle.

Store name: MITSUKOSHI FRESH

Store location: 1st basement, MITSUKOSHI BGC

Business hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Store area: Approx. 1,500 m2

Store name: MITSUKOSHI Beauty

Store location: Ground floor, MITSUKOSHI BGC

Business hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Store area: Approx. 500 m2