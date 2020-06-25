ISG Future Workplace Summit to Explore the ‘How and Where’ of Work, Post-Pandemic

SYDNEY, Australia, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders with HSBC, ANZ Bank, Lendlease and more than a dozen other enterprises will explore how the global pandemic is leading to fundamental shifts in both the nature of work and the workplace environment, during the virtual ISG Future Workplace Summit , hosted by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The live, online event, beginning 9 a.m., Australian Eastern Standard Time, June 30, will examine the impact of digital technology on the workforce, along with strategies for stabilizing operations, managing and measuring employee experience, and leveraging the next generation of customer care and service desk technology. The event is complimentary for enterprise participants and is available in all geographic markets.

“The events of 2020 swiftly exposed the fact that, like it or not, the future workplace is here,” said Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG ANZ. “As the initial stages of the pandemic make way for longer-term adjustments, businesses are determining which strategies, technologies and transformations will stabilize their operations and prepare them to operate in the new future.”

Keynote presentations will be delivered by senior leaders with HSBC, ANZ Bank and Lendlease.

Jeremy Balkin, head of innovation for HSBC, will present “The Future of Work: What’s Next,” on how companies and workers can adapt to remote work, avoid burnout, maintain productivity and execute projects.

Miranda Kovacic, employee experience domain lead at ANZ, the Melbourne-based banking and financial services company, will look at how the pandemic has impacted employee experience and the digital tools people need to work remotely, in her presentation, “COVID-19 and the Employee Experience.”

In “Mobilizing a High-Tech Vision in a Low-Tech Industry,” Bob Hennessy, group CIO of Lendlease, an international property and infrastructure developer, will share his experience as a technology leader and early adopter of cloud computing and cloud-based digital collaboration platforms in an industry he calls “a tech laggard.”

Panel discussions throughout the day-long event will cover the technologies, approaches and narratives that are driving today’s workplace and workforce. In “Using Data & Analytics to Create a Meaningful Employee Experience,” executives with Business Australia, Marvel Stadium, ANZ Banking Limited and IWG Australia Pty Ltd., will examine the benefits of treating employees as internal customers and following an employee-centric model.

The skills and capabilities that will be necessary for success in the workforce of the future will be the topic of the panel discussion, “Organizational Skills to Become Match Fit,” featuring icare NSW, Bond University and GFG Alliance. Leaders with Unisys, AMP and amaysim will discuss how migration to the cloud has created new opportunities for integration, automation and artificial intelligence in the contact center and service desk market, and how the narrative is shifting from replacing to augmenting the human workforce, in the panel discussion, “Customer Care and Service Desks – the Next Generation.”

Entrepreneurs with Amperfii, a data analytics methodology and software provider; 1WordFlow, which transforms traditional analog documents from Word and PDF into digital web pages at scale, and Simple KYC, an advanced reporting system and audit trail provider, will pitch their innovative approaches in the ISG Startup Challenge. The winner will be chosen through a live audience poll.

The ISG Innovation Lab will feature demonstrations of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that enable employees to work anywhere.

“Over the past several months, all organizations have been forced to accelerate the implementation of the workplace of the future and redefine the concept of work,” Borden said. “We look forward to an event filled with vigorous discussions of a future workplace that is being changed in real time, and suggestions for building a culture and a workplace that is resilient, agile and connected.”

Tech Mahindra and Unisys are sponsors of the ISG Future Workplace Summit. For more information and registration, visit the event website.

