iShopChangi Wishes You Happy Haul-idays With Exclusive Deals This Festive Season

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2021 - Christmas is just around the corner, but don't fret – iShopChangi has you covered with Happy Haul-idays festive promotions this month. With massive discounts of up to 70% off available on thousands of products site-wide and over S$700 in vouchers to snap up, there's bound to be something for you, your friends, and your loved ones online. Till 3 January 2022, keep your eyes peeled for the best in beauty, electronics, fashion, accessories, make-up and more!









iShopChangi lifts the Christmas spirit with these incredible Happy Haul-idays deals! Head online to shop with exclusive and attractive discounts, and save your money with the added luxury of tax and duty-absorbed shopping.

Pre-Christmas Hustle

From 3 – 16 December 2021, you can complete all your last-minute Christmas gift shopping! From women's jewellery to Japanese whisky collection , simply spend at least S$300 to shake off $50 from your order with promo code HAUL50. Use HAUL10 to enjoy S$10 off for a S$100 minimum spend. Don't miss out on the 12.12 Flash deals between 12 and 14 December 2021 where you can enjoy 10% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50.

Boxing Day Flash

On Boxing Day, take part in iShopChangi's Boxing Day Flash from 26 – 29 December 2021. Enjoy 10% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50, with the promotion code BOXING10. Each user is entitled to three redemptions, which you might like to spend on a pair of women's flats by Pazzion or a tote bag from Furla . If you miss out on the Boxing Day Flash, there's still hope. Redeem one purchase with the code HAUL20 between 31 December 2021 and 3 January 2022 to get S$20 off minimum spends of S$180, and stock up on essentials for Christmas.

Deals and delivery!

If all these deals weren't enough, you can also gain access to free delivery Singapore-wide when you spend S$59 or more at the checkout! At iShopChangi, you can enjoy the perks of not only tax and duty-absorbed prices, but also with the Changi Rewards programme, where you can reap the benefits of even more exclusive offerings and earn up to 3% in rebates. Sign up today – it's free, and you'll receive 10% off your first purchase after joining!

Changi Pay Exclusive

With Changi Pay , Changi's newest digital wallet, you'll now be rewarded with more deals! Changi Pay users can download a S$5 welcome voucher when they sign up via the iChangi app, earning Changi Rewards at the same time. When you spend S$50 with Changi Pay during this festive period, you can enjoy more perks including redemption of a Disney Tsum Tsum premium at S$8.90 plus an additional complimentary one, a return voucher of S$8 off S$35 with a spend of S$50, and get 12% off with code CHANGIPAY12 or 15% off S$200 with code CHANGIPAY15.

'Win With Changi'

Stand a chance to win big when you shop at iShopChangi. These include a total of 100 million Changi Rewards points in the form of weekly prizes of 1 million Changi Rewards points (worth S$5,000) and quarterly prizes of 10 million Changi Rewards points (worth S$50,000), as well as monthly giveaways of credits from iShopChangi. One lucky finalist will be picked each month in the lead up to the Grand Draw event at the end of the campaign period, for a shot at winning Porsche's first all-electric sports car, the Taycan. Simply spend S$50 to participate. Shoppers who pay with Changi Pay will receive 10x chances.

Head to iShopChangi this Christmas!

For the best in deals, discounts and promotions, there's no place like iShopChangi this Christmas. Make the most of exclusive offerings as part of iShopChangi's Happy Haul-idays sale, with additional stackable discounts courtesy of payment partners. Redeem your vouchers online today to save!

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.



#iShopChangi