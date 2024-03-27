ISO-Certified Solar Eclipse Glasses for Safe and Fun 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Experience

—

The dazzling spectacle of the Total Solar Eclipse arrives on April 8th! But a hidden danger lurks – looking directly at the sun can cause eye damage.

Rezos LLC offers ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Safety First, Fun Always!

"We believe the eclipse experience should be safe and fun," said Yani Tashev, CEO of Rezos LLC.

"That's why our eclipse glasses come in five stylish colors – Pink Watermelon, Black Cherry, Yellow Banana, Green Avocado, and Galaxy Glow."

The company is recognized by the American Astronomical Society's Solar Eclipse Task Force as a supplier of safe solar viewers/filters.

"We have also passed the ISO 12312-2 test in a QIMA's ISO-approved lab," Tashev continued. "Our solar filters protect your smartphone camera. They let you take stunning photos and videos of this rare event. The next total eclipse visible from the Lower 48 won't be until Aug. 23rd, 2044!

Don't wait – secure your ISO-certified SolarEclipseGlasses.co before the rush and witness the magic on April 8th."

12 States to Chase the Shadow

The moon will completely cover the sun for about 2-4 minutes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

5 National Parks to experience the Total Eclipse:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

De Soto National Park, Florida

If travel isn't possible, NASA experts will host a live 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Broadcast.

5 Essential Safety Tips

The path of totality will begin in Mexico, continue across the US, and end in Canada.



Here are some crucial safety tips to remember regardless of location:

Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. This is the most important rule. Even a brief glimpse during an eclipse can permanently damage eyesight. Regular sunglasses and homemade filters are not safe. Only use ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses.

They have filters that block harmful UV and infrared radiation. Make sure solar eclipse glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard. An ISO-accredited lab should have tested them. Inspect each pair beforehand. They should not allow any sunlight through except the eclipsed sun. Discard any scratched or damaged glasses and get a certified pair. Only remove eclipse glasses during totality. Totality is the brief period when the moon completely blocks the sun. This is the only safe time to view the eclipsed sun with the naked eye.

Put the glasses back on before looking at the sun again after totality ends. Practice sun safety. While the sun will be dimmer during the eclipse, it can still cause sunburn. Wear sunscreen and a hat for protection.

Witness the Wonder Safely

SolarEclipseGlasses.co are perfect for the whole family. These shades ensure everyone has a safe place under the sun to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The company name, "Rezos," translates to "prayers" in Spanish, reflecting the hope for clear skies on eclipse day.



Contact Info:

Name: Professor Henry Jameson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tember

Address: 3500 South DuPont Highway Suite 300 Dover Delaware 19901

Website: https://solareclipseglasses.co/



Release ID: 89125279

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.