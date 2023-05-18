Isogent Launches Revolutionary Business Software ‘Inform’ – Providing Robust Reporting, Productivity Monitoring, Intuitive Marketing Automation, and Powerful Support for Smarter Business Decisions

—

Isogent, a leader in software innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its latest software, Inform. Designed to provide businesses with a comprehensive all-in-one solution, Inform is an AI-powered software that boasts four dynamic modules, including CRM, ERP, BI, and Marketing Automation tools, all accessible through a single pane of glass. The software includes comprehensive dashboards and robust reporting, intuitive marketing automation, dynamic productivity monitoring, and an advanced ticketing support system.

Inform is built with small to medium sized business owners in mind, offering access to critical information for smarter decision-making. The software also provides API integrations with leading platforms, including Microsoft, QuickBooks, HubSpot, Twilio, RFMS, ChatGPT, Paperless Environments, Zoom, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and OpenAI's API for email content generation, social media management, customer communication channels, report gathering capabilities, and more.

“We are thrilled to launch Inform, a revolutionary product that provides businesses with the most up-to-date features and functionality available on the market today,” said Justin Wirpel, CMO & Partner of Isogent. “We have worked tirelessly to develop a product that is user-friendly and efficient, empowering our clients to get the most out of their data and manage their operations more effectively.”

Inform boasts cutting-edge technology, including AI-powered content writing and text optimization. With powerful marketing automation tools, businesses can stay connected with their customers through personalized campaigns based on customer data, including buying behavior or past interactions with the company's website or mobile application. These tools leverage AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms to analyze customer data, identifying the most effective messaging for driving conversions or sales from potential customers.

The comprehensive dashboards and robust reporting features of Inform provide users with an overall view of their company's performance across all departments, including sales & marketing, operations & finance, customer service & support, and HR & recruitment. These features allow businesses to identify areas where improvements can be made and make informed decisions for the future.

The software also includes employee productivity monitoring, and a ticketing support system that makes it easier for customers to submit requests or complaints while allowing businesses to track each case in real-time.

Inform is now available through Isogent's website at https://www.informplatform.com. For more information, contact Isogent directly by calling 2147907220 or emailing inquiry@isogent.com.

In conclusion, Inform by Isogent is a game-changing business software that empowers businesses to make informed decisions and manage their operations more efficiently. With its advanced features and capabilities, it is the all-in-one solution for business owners looking to streamline their operations and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Contact Info:

Name: Jeff Locke

Email: Send Email

Organization: isogent

Address: 5200 Tennyson Pkwy Suite 350, Plano, TX 75024

Phone: 2147907220

Website: http://www.isogent.com



