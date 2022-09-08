ISPT Selects SS&C Sylvan to Advance Investment Performance Measurement

Large Australian property fund manager selects award-winning solution for its powerful and flexible capabilities

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that ISPT, one of the largest property fund managers in Australia, chose SS&C Sylvan for performance measurement. SS&C Sylvan was selected for its ability to process data automatically, calculate key returns, and provide robust analytical tools.

ISPT is one of Australia's largest unlisted property fund managers, with over A$22 billion in funds under management through investments in commercial, retail, industrial, education, health, social infrastructure and residential development via both funds and bespoke mandates. The firm sought to replace its internally built performance measurement system. SS&C Sylvan will automate financial data ingestion, calculate both time-weighted (income, capital and total return) and money-weighted returns, and provide enhanced analytics on their property portfolios.

"SS&C Sylvan will allow us to customize its strong analytical tools to meet our specific requirements, including decomposing returns into multiple return types and segmenting returns across multiple dimensions," said Damien Damiano, Manager, Performance and Investor Reporting. "The solution's flexible analytics, in addition to its data automation and calculation tools, make Sylvan the best choice for our needs and future growth."

"We are pleased ISPT will benefit from our award-winning investment performance measurement, attribution and risk solution," said Christy Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. "We look forward to our collaboration with ISPT and involvement with Australian fund managers to help elevate performance measurement and analysis activities."

SS&C Sylvan streamlines performance measurement and attribution (PMA) operations so performance teams can focus more on analysis and attribution via the solution's cloud-based customizable dashboards and flexible self-service reporting. In addition, SS&C Sylvan, which won the Waters Technology Buy-Side Technology Award for PMA two years in a row, supports multiple attribution methodologies, risk analytics, comprehensive data management, GIPS® standards, composite management and advanced benchmark construction.