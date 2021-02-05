ISSA and INFORMA Markets Solidify Partnership in China Asia's Flagship Cleaning Industry Event

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISSA and Informa Markets have solidified a strategic partnership to serve the Chinese global cleaning industry through the launch of an ISSA Pavilion at Informa's China Clean Expo. More than 35,000 industry leaders and 600+ companies from around the globe are convening at the China Clean Expo (CCE) March 30 – April 2, 2021 for a 4-day event being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

"ISSA is very happy to further expand our strong global partnership with Informa Markets by offering the ISSA pavilion at this year's China Clean Expo," said Dianna Steinbach, ISSA Vice President of International Services. "This is a natural continuation of the ongoing relationship between ISSA China and the CCE show, combining ISSA's more than 10 years of experience educating and serving the Chinese cleaning industry with CCE's more than 21 years of providing a national platform for cleaning professionals to meet, network and do business."

The CCE show was launched when China's cleaning industry began to develop. Over the past 21 years it has grown into China's leading cleaning event serving the community of facility managers and cleaning service providers. Today CCE is a part of Hotel & Shop Plus - the mega event gathering real estate developers, hotels and shopping malls, brings the cleaning industry more potential buyers and business opportunities in the commercial cleaning field.

"We are happy to work closely with Informa Markets US and ISSA to launch the ISSA Pavilion on the CCE 2021 show floor. It will not only bring international advanced experience and ideas to China's fast-growing cleaning industry but also will introduce overseas innovative equipment, products and solutions to the huge China market. By joining forces and sharing resources, I believe together we can promote better development of the cleaning industry!" said XQ Zhang, Managing Director of Sinoexpo Informa Markets.

Visitors can source new cleaning solutions for commercial, cleaning, industrial cleaning, public utilities, municipal environmental sanitation, indoor environment purification and property, provided by international and local Chinese companies.

The CCE event features a series of activities themed as "Intelligence and Craftsmanship" including summit forums, China Cleaning Skill Competition, Smart Cleaning Show and Golden Palace & Golden Diamond 2.0 Awards Ceremony, connecting the whole industry and promoting the development of China's cleaning industry.

The ISSA Pavilion at China Clean Expo will be a hub offering ongoing education and networking, surrounded by a selection of innovative exhibitors displaying new solutions. Located in Exhibit Hall N3, the ISSA Pavilion is near key show features such as the Epidemic Prevention Zone and European Brand Zone. Additionally, the pavilion is conveniently located near Forum Area B where ISSA Pavilion exhibitors and speakers can participate in forums, deliver elevator pitches and conduct panel discussions.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

The ISSA Pavilion at China Clean Expo establishes a framework for communication and awareness best practices throughout the world and more specifically in the Chinese market.

The ISSA Pavilion is ideal for providers of cleaning and facility management products and solutions looking to grow their reach in the Chinese market. Companies seeking to reach key decision-makers within the Chinese market have an opportunity to not only build brand awareness abroad but to improve company positions as a leading player in the worldwide cleaning industry.

This high-profile area will attract executive decision makers from commercial cleaning, industrial cleaning, hospitality, retail, public utilities, municipal environmental sanitation, indoor environment purification and other public venues of all sizes seeking to improve operating procedures.

IN-PERSON EXHIBIT & DIGITAL OPPORTUNITIES

The ISSA Pavilion at China Clean Expo offers flexible opportunities that enable companies around the world to showcase products and services in-person during the four-day event. Additionally, it delivers online brand awareness offerings throughout the year.

NEW & GROWING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION EFFORTS

Remaining of the utmost priority, ISSA and Informa Markets continue to source new opportunities to provide member value and outstanding content by scaling exhibitions and experiences globally. The continued partnership will enable the worldwide cleaning industry to flourish and bring value to the global cleaning community as part of its mission to change the way the world views cleaning.

Paired with the growing family of events, ISSA also brings to the partnership a wide offering of international certifications, accreditations such as GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation, training, market intelligence, market expansion consulting, business networking and many other benefits to each local region.

One example of the marriage between ISSA's industry knowledge and Informa's event expertise was the ISSA Biorisk Symposium Series hosted in late 2020 in China, India and Thailand, which brought together esteemed international experts on infection prevention with local industry and government leaders to discuss the ongoing needs to protect public health and return citizens safely to the built environment.

ISSA & INFORMA GLOBAL SHOWS PORTFOLIO

TheISSA & Informa Global Shows Portfolio has become the single platform where all industry specialists converge. Across all B2B tradeshows, conferences and educational symposiums in the portfolio, ISSA and Informa take pride in disseminating knowledge, enhancing education, connecting buyers and sellers, and promoting the advancement of cleaning technologies to enhance a healthy and sustainable living environment.

As the evolving impacts of COVID-19 ripple through communities, the world has faced unforeseen challenges. Dynamic global markets are forcing organizations to innovate at a blinding speed to stay ahead. Rapid advances in technology are providing both opportunities and challenges for testing leaders. The ISSA & Informa Global Shows Portfolio provides a unique platform for professionals to join in the conversation with peers as experienced business leaders share ways to lead through innovation.

"The portfolio of ISSA & Informa Global Shows maintains the unified objective of changing the way the world views cleaning. We're honored and excited to expand and start serving more global communities. We have a record number of exciting events taking place around the world including Europe, China, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Latin America, Canada and the United States," said Lindsay Roberts, Group Director, Informa Markets US.

For further information on ISSA Global Shows, visit https://www.issashow.com/en/industry/issa-global-shows.html.

CHINA CLEAN EXPO (CCE)

Asia's Flagship Cleaning Industry Event - CCE, launched in 2002, has become one of the largest meeting points of the Asian cleaning industry and the most valuable channel accessing Chinese cleaning manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and buyers. The event showcases a wide range of products from commercial cleaning, industry cleaning, public cleaning, municipal cleaning, and personal and home care.

China is now the hub of the worldwide cleaning production equipment, tools, and chemicals. Buyers have the unique opportunity to source from a large amount of product in different qualities and price ranges. A variety of products are exhibited at the Expo, such as cleaning machinery, sanitary tools and accessories, cleaning chemical agent, sanitation supplies, antibacterial disinfection equipment, and solid waste treatment equipment. CCE, which provides one-stop professional cleaning solutions for commercial, cleaning, industrial cleaning, public utilities, municipal environmental sanitation, indoor environment purification, and property, is an important channel for internationally famous brands to understand and enter China's market. For further information visit chinacleanexpo.com.

HOTEL & SHOP PLUS

As the first professional trade show concentrating on engineering sourcing and industry communication for hotels and commercial space in China, Hotel & Shop Plus has attracted the attention of the whole industry once launched in 2017.

Co-organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., China Tourist Hotels Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, China Association of Lighting Industry and China Architectural Culture Centre, Hotel & Shop Plus combines diverse categories closely connected with hotels and commercial space including design, operation, furniture, cleaning, smart retail and franchise. The mega event aims to build and expand the industry ecosphere centered by Hotel & Shop Plus and provides a one stop purchasing platform of construction and operation for hotels and commercial space.

Covering the exhibition space of 210,000 sqm, Hotel & Shop Plus 2019 witnessed the presence of 3,000+ exhibitors showcasing their products and services to 147,166 visitors from 105 countries and regions. For more information, please visit https://en.jiagle.com/cs-hotelplus/.

ISSA, THE WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Head quartered in Northbrook, IL, USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.issa.com.

INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

ISSA SHOW NORTH AMERICA

The ISSA Show North America exhibition and conference brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the commercial and residential cleaning industries. This annual event is produced in partnership by Informa Markets and ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and is the leading platform for manufacturers, distributors, and facility service providers to connect, do business, and share information. In addition to an expansive exhibit hall, the show offers a robust education program where attendees learn the latest trends from industry experts, discuss best practices with peers, and earn technical training and professional certification. For more information, visit issashow.com.