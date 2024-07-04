IT Nation Comes to Sydney, Australia in August 2024

SYDNEY, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation, a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, has announced IT Nation Sydney, set to take place from 21st to 23rd August 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney. This highly anticipated event offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn, collaborate, and engage with industry thought leaders and peers. IT Nation has a long reputation, stretching over 20+ years, in helping MSP leaders make strategic decisions which dramatically impacts the success of businesses.



IT Nation Sydney provides a collaborative setting where Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in APAC can come together to discuss various business topics in an open and inviting environment. Whether the business specialises in cybersecurity, sales, operations, finance, or service delivery, this event offers valuable insights and networking opportunities for professionals across the IT industry.

The theme of IT Nation Sydney is "AI & Market Disruptors," exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and emerging market trends. Laying the right groundwork for AI now will set organisations up for future success, and IT Nation is the perfect vehicle to help businesses make those decisions and see how peers tackle the challenges ahead.

Attendees can expect to gain actionable insights from industry leaders, learn best practices to maximise the capabilities of ConnectWise products, and experience legendary networking events in the IT channel.

Joining the lineup of distinguished and experienced speakers is Adam Spencer, a renowned MC, speaker, comedian, author, and math geek. With his extensive background in radio, television, and science, Adam brings a fresh and entertaining perspective to the event.

"We are excited to bring IT Nation to Sydney," said Nick Moran, Evangelism Director at IT Nation. "This event presents a unique opportunity for MSPs in the Asia-Pacific region to step away from their day-to-day operations and focus on strategic growth. With a diverse range of sessions, expert speakers, and networking opportunities, IT Nation Sydney promises to be an invaluable experience for all attendees. We look forward to seeing you there!"

Registration for IT Nation Sydney is open. To secure your spot, please click here. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to connect, learn, and grow your business.

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .

