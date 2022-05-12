IT services giant Centric selects IFS Cloud and Eqeep to centralize operations and drive growth across Europe

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that multinational IT services company, Centric has selected IFS Cloud™ to advance its digital transformation and centralise its IT environment. IFS solution partner Eqeep, will implement and support the solution and roll it out across Centric's entire operations, encompassing sites across ten European countries.

Following a competitive tender process, Centric chose IFS Cloud due to its ability to offer its customers a one-stop shop for services, backed by a single version of the truth.

By purchasing all the modules within IFS Cloud - from ERP to HR, projects, service management and finance – Centric can coordinate activities across all its business units, streamline its operations and eliminate shadow IT. This will also help Centric deliver a more collaborative customer service effort across all operational areas, reduce total cost of ownership, and ensure it is well positioned for future growth.

Software solution partner Eqeep's expert engagement with Centric and knowledge and understanding of the capabilities and benefits of IFS Cloud played a key role in sealing the contract.

Erry-Robbert de Boer, CEO, Eqeep, said: "We are extremely proud to be a partner to Centric and that we are going to implement and support the IFS Cloud solution. Centric is a well-known IT services and solution provider across multiple countries and we will enable Centric in the realization of their goals by providing them with our knowledge and expertise. We are looking forward to our collaboration and to roll out the full capability of IFS Cloud across the Centric business."

In the past, Centric operated a decentralised IT operations model. Every country was responsible for its own IT solutions, many of which were legacy, making it difficult to drive through digital transformation and growth. Recently, Centric formulated a new digital strategy, of which a key part was centralising core business IT.

Once implemented, Centric expects there will be 800 full-time users of the IFS Cloud solution, together with an additional 4,000 consultant users who will all have some interaction with IFS Cloud modules. These will be across the ten countries including Belgium, Germany, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and Switzerland. Through the implementation, roll-out and beyond, IFS will continue to engage with Centric through steering committees, quarterly business reviews and regular update meetings.

Patrick Rosengarten, Chief Financial Officer, Centric, said: "Choosing IFS Cloud to centralize our core business IT will enable Centric to better steer our business across the board. Furthermore, it will help us shift focus towards our own digital transformation and future growth."

Frank Beerlage, General Manager, Benelux at IFS said: "Centric is a long-time partner of IFS and we are thrilled that they have chosen to build on that relationship by purchasing and rolling out IFS Cloud across their business. The use of IFS Cloud will help drive fast time to insight and action at Centric, enabling them to be more agile while accelerating their digital transformation, safe in the knowledge that they are working with one version of the truth across all their operations."

About Centric

Centric is an IT organization with 3,700 professionals in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland. In the Netherlands alone, Centric serves over 3500 customers, with over 200 Software, IT Outsourcing, Business Process Outsourcing and Staffing activities. Many end users rely on Centric solutions in their work every day. Centric has a strong focus on the Public Sector, Logistics & Retail and Finance & Insurance. In 2020, Centric recorded sales of 437 million euros, an EBIT of 16 million euros and solvency of 43%.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

About Eqeep

Eqeep, founded in 2013, is a certified Gold Services and Channel/Reseller partner of IFS. With our business consulting and implementation-, optimization- and support-services for Service- & Infrastructure Industry, Process Manufacturing and Discrete Manufacturing, we enable our customers to keep focus on their customers and core-business. Our mission – We empower organizations to stay ahead in their business – ensures that we continuously focus on our customers and continuously develop knowledge of the industry our customers are active in. This in combination with of our experts for the IFS Cloud solution – Enterprise Resource Planning [ERP], Enterprise Asset Management [EAM], Enterprise- & Field Service Management [ESM & FSM] – and solutions for Data- & Application Integration, Process Mining and Digital Twin of an Organization we focus to be a partner for our customers. For more information or to get acquainted with Eqeep visit us at www.eqeep.com.

IFS Press Contacts:

MEA & APJ: Adam Gillbe

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Drysdale

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

Europe: Marie-Christin Hansen

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 755 306 1878

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/it-services-giant-centric-selects-ifs-cloud-and-eqeep-to-centralize-operations-and-drive-growth-acro,c3564029

The following files are available for download: