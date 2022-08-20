IT Support Provider Responsive Technology Partners Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd Time, Ranking No. 474 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,311 Percent.

—

Today, Inc. revealed that Responsive Technology Partners is No. 474 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It is with thanks to our clients, employees, shareholders, and supporting families that Responsive Technology Partners is listed in Inc 5000 Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for a third consecutive year. We are hundred percent focused on continuing to provide world-class customer services through industry-lending IT solutions that make ever customer feel as if they are our only customer. I am so proud of our amazing employees which daily execute this mission with world-class technical skills, dedication, agility, and tireless work ethic that is the driving force behind this tremendous honor. We will continue to address the growing IT and cybersecurity needs of small to middle market clients. We will continue to support our future growth by recruiting the best talent that is looking for a work environment that values them as individuals.” - Steven McComas, CEO

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Responsive Technology Partners provides superior IT support services throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida, as well as to other customers across the U.S. Our service offerings include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, cabling, access control, and camera systems. Simply put, our company’s mission is "to provide world-class customer service through industry leading IT solutions that make every customer feel as if they are our only customer".

CONTACT:

Tom Glover

Chief Revenue Officer

(478) 387-0157

tom.glover@responsivetechnologypartners.com

