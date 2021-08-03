IT Tech Packaging, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 on August 10, 2021

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 am ET

BAODING, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that the Company anticipates filing its 2021 second quarter report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and releasing its earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 8:00 am US Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. To attend the conference call, please use the information below.

Conference Topic: IT Tech Packaging Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date of call: August 11, 2021

Time of call: 8:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

Conference ID: 2582868

To attend the conference call, please register in advance of the conference using the link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2582868 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Upon registering, the conference access information including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a registrant ID will be provided to you via an email.

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ye5haonx. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on August 11, 2021 to 9:59 am ET on August 19, 2021. To listen, please dial+1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the conference ID 2582868 to access the replay.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company Email: ir@itpackaging.cn

Tel: +86 0312 8698215

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: ir@changqingconsulting.com

