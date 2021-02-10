IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Completes Equipment Bidding Process for Its Biomass Cogeneration Project

BAODING, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that it has completed the 75 t/h biomass boiler procurement bidding process for its biomass cogeneration project and Tai Shan Group Co., Ltd., a top manufacturer in the industry, has won the bid. Installation of the boilers will be commenced next as the Company will soon participate in the bidding process for urban central heating projects.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009.

