It Is Time to Rethink Payroll - Links International Announces Asia's First Native On Demand Pay Solution

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asia in-country payroll provider Links International today announced the public launch of On Demand Pay. The feature promoting employee financial wellness is nested in Links One, a proprietary payroll solution that alongside Links 100% in-country services was named a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions Assessment 2021.

Research by Visa shows that in the US 95% of employees want access to on-demand pay - also known as earned wage access - with 79% of employees willing to change jobs for the solution. As a payroll powerhouse in Asia, Links strongly believes in bringing On Demand Pay to the Asia Pacific region to help promote greater employee financial care and wellness.

Links On Demand Pay gives employees early access to their earned wages. For employers, this is one more way to keep their people happy. The revolutionary technology allows businesses to pay employees what they've earned any day during the pay cycle and payments are processed within two hours of applying via Links One without running additional payroll. This gives employees greater flexibility to manage their finances better so when unexpected costs and events arise they can avoid high-interest, short-term loans from predatory lenders.

"With employees under more financial pressure due to a recession, HR has new opportunities in providing financial wellness as a new form of employee benefit, extending their role into helping employees manage their financial well-being and also having a unique offering in their company's employee value proposition," said Scott Thomson, Links International's Group Managing Director.

As the global trend of employee experience and engagement ensues, businesses will need to move beyond conventional employee benefits. With the advancement of payroll tech, employers can now deliver solutions like Links On Demand Pay that directly impact employees financial well-being which will be the way forward in the battle to acquire and retain talent.

Links International is Asia's leading HR Outsourcing Technology Partner, providing 100% in-country service delivery, highly integrative solutions and user-friendly Payroll tech. Voted Asia's Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner for 7 consecutive years, their team of 200+ Asia HR Experts provide in-country support from 12 offices to 18 locations across Asia, delivering local market expert HR advice including best industry practices and final mile services.

