ITA: partnership signed with Helbiz on sustainable mobility 

ROME, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New collaboration between the leading micro-mobility company and the newborn airline.



Helbiz , a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, and ITA Airways , a company 100% owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance to operate in the air transport sector, have announced a multi-business partnership. To kick off this new collaboration, and as a message of goodwill, today Helbiz and Nasdaq welcomed the first intercontinental flight of the newly formed Italian national airline with a dedicated message on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square: "Helbiz and Nasdaq welcome ITA Airways to New York".

The two companies will make the concept of intermodal mobility a reality. ITA Airways has seized on the exponential growth of micro-mobility globally, a market that analysts predict will continue to grow at double digit rates over the next decade. That is why, when purchasing ITA Airways tickets, it will be possible to book Helbiz vehicles (electric scooters, electric bikes, electric mopeds) in all cities where Helbiz is present. Air transport and micro-mobility combined to offer customers the best possible mobility.

Helbiz has redesigned the food world with its Helbiz Kitchen . After Milan, following its expansion plan, it will open its second location at the ITA Airways headquarters in Rome Fiumicino Airport, to provide all employees with a 100% Made in Italy dining experience. Among other new features, it will be possible to order directly from your mobile phone, avoiding queues and waiting times.

"We are very happy to celebrate our first flight to New York and would like to thank Helbiz for the wonderful welcome", said Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways, adding: "This is an excellent opportunity to announce this new partnership that covers several business areas". "We are proud to welcome ITA Airways' first flight to the US and that our multi-business, technology-driven model is appreciated by the Italian national airline”, commented Matteo Mammì, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Media.

