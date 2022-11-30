Italian-American Hollywood Film Director, Producer, Actor, and Social Media Influencer Enzo Zelocchi is Now Among the Fastest Rising Hollywood Stars

Enzo Zelocchi has added another feature to his cap after winning multiple awards for his new project "No War."

—

Best known for his success with the movie My Little Princess, Enzo Zelocchi is a superstar in the making who often wears many hats as an actor, writer, producer, and director. With a career spanning almost a decade, Enzo Zelocchi has won countless movie awards and several nominations as the best actor, writer, producer, and director. With his new flick, "No War," he has gained international recognition as the movie won over 40 awards.

Speaking about his achievement, the multiple award-winning filmmaker, actor, and influencer Enzo Zelocchi said, "I consider myself blessed, and I'm deeply thankful for all the awards that I've been receiving. I believe in the power of love and dreams, and I know that the best is yet to come."

Since the release of the trailer of his movie "The First Secret," which amassed over 24 million views, becoming the second top-watched post of the month on Instagram, behind Cardi B but ahead of Selena Gomez, and Dwayne Johnson, Zelocchi has built a stellar reputation for his unparalleled visions when it comes to movie production.

He started his career with some modeling work and later landed a leading role in a TV series which was his first big breakthrough. After studying acting with Susan Batson, a celebrity acting coach for many A-listers, he starred in multiple movies, such as "My Little Princess," which was considered for an Oscar nomination and won over 33 awards at international film festivals.

Enzo Zelocchi is also well-known for his contributions to the creation of "Starlight Man - The First Secret," the first Hollywood superhero of Hispanic descent. He is also listed as a producer for big movies "Find Me Guilty," starring Vin Diesel, and "Shadow of Doubt," starring Melanie Griffith, Tom Berenger, and Academy Award-winning director Sidney Lumet. He currently has more than 7 million followers on Instagram (@enzozelocchi).

Watch Enzo Zelocchi - "NO WAR" - Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdHg-URKiXY

