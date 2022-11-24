THE ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY BRINGS BORSA VINI BACK IN 2022 - SHOWCASING THE BEST OF ITALIAN WINE

Bringing Importers, Retailers, Sommeliers, Restaurants Together For Better Wine Trading Prospects In The Region

30 Wineries From 10 Regions Showcasing Their Best Wines In A One-Day Exhibit

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is bringing the third edition of the Borsa Vini event to Singapore in November 2022. Borsa Vini is a one-day exhibition of some of the finest Italian wines. The Borsa Vini 2022 will be part of the Italian Cuisine Week promoted by the Italian Embassy and is all set to impress connoisseurs, local wine buyers and sommeliers.

The thirst for good Italian wine has increased across the globe and Borsa Vini is returning to Singapore at the perfect time. Italy is known for producing the best wines in the world and renowned for their quality and innovative production techniques. Italian wines have a unique texture that is representative of their rich culture.

Italy is the world's largest wine producer and it also happens to be the 2nd largest wine supplier to Singapore after France in EU countries.

"Italy is well known all around the world for its largest range of wine varieties across its 20 wine regions. Italy is the world's biggest wine producer, and it is of great appeal for the Singaporean market. In 2021 the Italian market wine value was 14.2 billion euro, and among the EU Countries, Italy has been the 2nd supplier of wine to Singapore" - says Mario Vattani, Italian Ambassador to Singapore and Brunei.

The Italian food and beverage sector is enjoying a steady double-digit growth in exports in the Asian region and Singapore is no different.

The export value from Italy to Singapore has increased by 34.5% as compared to 2020 and now stands at a whooping 20.4 million euros. This is indicative of the fact that even though the market took a slump during the pandemic, there is a growing demand for Italian wines in Singapore.

This year's Borsa Vini will be held at the CHIJMES Hall on November 24th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The event will be showcasing 30 of Italy's top wine producers from 10 regions. These wine producers will exhibit their unique concoctions to retailers, distributors, importers, restaurants, hotels, and sommeliers.

The ITA is also bringing 10 wine importers from other ASEAN countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia. The goal is to introduce the new flavours to local importers and to drive more B2B growth in the region.

For more information regarding the event, please visit www.ice.it/en/markets/singapore/singapore/borsavini-2022

ITA Website: www.ice.it/en