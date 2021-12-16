Italiya Graphics installs First HP PageWide C500 Corrugated Press in Asia Pacific to expand digital packaging solutions and sustainable offering to Brands

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italiya Graphics (Italiya), a leading converter with bold ambitions to disrupt the printing space in Australia, recently announced its acquisition of the HP PageWide C500 Corrugated Press to expand its packaging offering of corrugated products and digital printing services.

The industrial-scale press will be the first C500 installed in Australia and will enable Italiya to provide Brands in Australia and across the region offset print quality, reduced waste and obsolescence and turn work around quickly and reliably. The C500 offers an improved operational efficiency and a resilient supply chain, overcoming pandemic uncertainties and delays. With its true water-based ink technology, the C500 also ensures that Italiya's packaging solutions are fully sustainable, recyclable and compostable.

"At Italiya, we genuinely care about our planet and our future. Sustainable packaging is not just about using recycled materials, we look at each process and material to determine if there are more eco-friendly ways to improve," said Vimal Italiya, Managing Director, Italiya Graphics. "As we remain committed to providing cutting-edge innovations for our customers and for the better of this world, partnering with HP was an obvious choice for us. Beyond sustainability, the HP PageWide C500 Corrugated Press will expand our offerings and services and enable us in delivering customizable, offset-quality products with breakthrough time to market."

The C500 will help Italiya to meet consumer-safety requirements of food-compliant, no plastic lamination packaging and sensitive products packaging, using true water-based inks 100% free of UV-reactive chemistries.[1] The HP inks meet stringent industry requirements such as USDA FDA 21 CFR, Nestlé guidance, Swiss Ordinance, and EuPIA.

"We are proud to partner with Italiya Graphics, a company that shares our bold vision to innovate and provide the best solutions for the world," said Nick Price, Asia Pacific Business Manager, HP PageWide Industrial Corrugated. "We understand the growing focus for Brands to offer both high-quality and sustainable solutions, especially in the digitally printed packaging industry. Our PageWide Corrugated Presses are designed to promote and contribute to a circular economy, to grow our customers' printing portfolio with true water-based inks and proven technology that open the doors to new possibilities."

The C500, based on HP Thermal Inkjet technology, provides offset print quality for a wide range of corrugated packaging and display applications on both coated and uncoated sheets, delivering sharp text and barcodes, smooth tone transitions and vivid colors for low to high migration volume of litho and flexo jobs. Designed for producing high quality print in demanding production environments, the press prints at 75 linear mt/min (246 linear ft/min) in top print quality with 1200 npi resolution using one million nozzles.

Italiya's green roadmap includes installation of 900+ KW solar panels and 500 KW batteries, significantly reducing their carbon footprint. Combined with its plastic-free alternatives and water-based adhesives, Italiya is on poise to becoming a leader in 'digital sustainable print', raising the bar of the print industry in Australia.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.



