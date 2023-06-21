Under the High Patronage of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the sixth edition of the Italian-French Dialogues for Europe at the Luiss University





Rome, 20 June 2023 - Italy and France: united to address the major European challenges, this is the title of the meeting of the sixth edition of the Italian-French Dialogues for Europe, an initiative launched in 2018 by Sciences Po and Luiss Guido Carli Universities, in collaboration with The European House - Ambrosetti - which took place on the Luiss campus, under the High Patronage of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

«The Italian-French Dialogues represent a significant opportunity to discuss the upcoming challenges that the European Union will face, especially considering the profound transformations that will affect the socio-economic aspects of both countries and of Europe as a whole - said Paola Severino, Vice President, Luiss University - Luiss and Sciences Po are at the forefront of contributing to the process of strengthening economic, diplomatic and cultural exchanges between Italy and France. Through programs that enable thousands of young people to travel and study abroad, we cultivate the values of integration, culture and European citizenship. Receiving the High Patronage of the Presidents of Italy and France this year is a source of pride for us».

«The Italian-French Dialogues are central to Sciences Po's ambition as an international university committed to making Europe one of the priorities of its teaching and research priorities. We have a privileged relationship with Italy as evidenced by our newly established double degree program with Luiss», said Mathias Vicherat, Director, Sciences Po.

Sciences Po and Luiss universities have established a joint French-Italian double degree program in the field of Humanities and Social Sciences. This unique program allows students to earn a bachelor's degree from both institutions within a span of four years. The curriculum entails spending the first year at Luiss, followed by two years at Sciences Po. Upon successful completion of the program, students will proudly hold a prestigious double degree from Luiss and Sciences Po, showcasing their academic achievements in both Italy and France.

The proceedings were introduced by Vincenzo Boccia (President, Luiss University), Andrea Prencipe (Rector, Luiss University), Emanuela D'Alessandro (Ambassador of the Italian Republic to France) and Christian Masset (Ambassador of the French Republic to Italy).



The first panel focused on the major European challenges, and featured debates with Veronica De Romanis (Professor of European Economic Policy, Stanford University Florence; Luiss University) and Arancha González Laya (Dean, Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po). The second panel discussed bilateral exchanges for a more competitive Europe and included Giuseppina Di Foggia (CEO, Terna), Valerio De Molli (Managing Partner & CEO, The European House - Ambrosetti) and Xavier Ragot (President, Observatoire Français des Conjonctures Economiques - OFCE).

During the event, the IPSOS Italia survey titled “Two Countries in the Mirror: France-Italy”, was presented. The survey, conducted with the support of Edison, examined the opinions of French and Italian citizens on economic, energy and political issues. Nando Pagnoncelli (President, IPSOS Italy) and Marc Lazar (Professor Emeritus, Sciences Po; holder of the BNL-BNP Paribas chair "French and Italian Relations in Europe", Luiss) provided commentary on the survey, followed by a panel discussion with Nicola Monti (CEO, Edison), Stefano Buono (CEO, Newcleo) and Renato Ravanelli (CEO, F2i).

Two additional panels were held: the first focused on safety in Europe, with contributions from Enzo Benigni (President and CEO, Elettronica), Stéphane Israël (CEO, Arianespace) and Stefano Pontecorvo (President, Leonardo); the second explored mobility as a bridge between countries, featuring Vincenzo Nunziata (President, Aeroporti di Roma - ADR), Eléonore Tramus (General Manager Air France-KLM East Mediterranean) and Maurizio Bufalino (Deputy Director Italy, Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin - TELT).

Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for the Economy, along with Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the Minister for the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic, and Bruno Le Maire, the Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of the French Republic, concluded the proceedings. The closing remarks were delivered by Paola Severino, Vice-President of Luiss, and Mathias Vicherat, Director of Sciences Po.





